Following the grand success of Crown Jewel, WWE has turned its attention towards the upcoming Premium Live Event, Survivor Series WarGames. The event will emanate live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26, 2022.

WWE has announced Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, 2 T.B.D.) vs. Team Bayley (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, T.B.D.) in a Women's WarGames match for the event in addition to Ronda Rousey defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi.

However, this is just the start as several other blockbuster matches are expected to feature on the card. The following piece will look at five such matches that could take place at Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE SmackDown World Cup

WWE kicked off the SmackDown World Cup last Friday. The eight participants in the tournament are Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Mustafa Ali, Butch, Santos Escobar, Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal.

While the semi-finals of the tournament are scheduled for the go-home episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series (November 25), the company could host the finals of the tournament at the Premium Live Event itself, with the winner going on to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at some point in the future.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali for the United States Championship

While there were murmurs of a potential Seth Rollins vs. Gunther in a Champion vs. Champion match at the Survivor Series, that doesn't look to be the case right now as 'The Visionary' is currently involved in a program with Mustafa Ali.

While the latter was laid out by Bobby Lashely when he tried to answer Rollins' open-challenge on WWE RAW last week, Ali may finally get his shot at the United States Championship at Survivor Series. However, this could also turn into a Fatal Four-Way if the creative team decides to add Lashley and Austin Theory to the bout.

#3. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III

Brock Lesnar locked horns with Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel 2022. However, the former was dominated by Lashey throughout the match. While 'The Beast' managed to get the pin, an irate Lashley attacked him following the bout.

Hence, it would not be wrong to say that things are far from over between the duo and a potential rematch could be on the cards for Survivor Series. While the former WWE Champion didn't show up on the fallout episode of RAW following Crown Jewel, that could change in the upcoming episode.

Lesnar showing up to confront Lashley for his actions would then open the way for a rematch.

#2. AJ Styles, The O.C. and Mia Yim vs. The Judgment Day

The previous episode of RAW saw Mia Yim return to WWE to take out Rhea Ripley, helping AJ Styles and The O.C. to prevail over The Judgment Day. While there were rumors that the creative team may have Beth Phoenix return to help Styles and Co. even the odds against the heel faction, it didn't happen.

Nonetheless, Mia Yim is not a bad option as a strong showing against Rhea Ripley would add a lot of momentum to her comeback. Meanwhile, there's no denying that given how things unfolded last week, WWE has laid down the breadcrumbs for a potential Team Styles vs. The Judgment Day for Survivor Series.

Fans can expect WWE to officially announce the same on RAW tonight.

#1. The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes

Friday's SmackDown saw the Brawling Brutes interrupt Roman Reigns. The Sheamus-led team wasted no time in attacking The Bloodline. The babyfaces were joined by Drew McIntyre, who took out The Usos before going after Solo Sikoa.

Thus, it seems WWE is planning The Bloodline vs. The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre for the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Given the history between the aforementioned names, this was always on the cards.

While this high-profile match is yet to be announced for the event, there's no denying that the seeds have already been planted. Expect this WarGames match to be the main event of the 26th November show.

Are you excited about the Men's and Women's WarGames matches? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

