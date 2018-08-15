Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 possible new directions for Bray Wyatt 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.45K   //    15 Aug 2018, 23:03 IST

It looks like we have seen the last of the Deleters of Worlds
It looks like we have seen the last of The Deleters of Worlds

This week on Raw, Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt, otherwise known as The Deleters of Worlds, lost in a triple threat tag team match against The B Team and The Revival.

Following the end of Raw, Matt Hardy sent out a tweet indicating that he is taking some time away from television and that as a result, The Deleters of Worlds would be breaking up.

Wyatt has struggled to find his place on the WWE roster since dropping the WWE title belt at WrestleMania 33, and a series of poor booking decisions has seen him slip down to the lower end of the card.

Hardy's departure may provide the WWE with a chance to solve their Bray Wyatt problem though, with the former WWE champion having a fresh slate to try something different now that his woken partner has taken some time off the television.

Wyatt has never quite managed to live up to his potential in the WWE, but all hope is not lost yet, let's take a look five new directions the WWE could now take with the Eater of Worlds.

#5 Team with Bo Dallas

Could real-life brothers Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas finally team up in the WWE?
Could real-life brothers Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas finally team up in the WWE?

This Sunday at SummerSlam, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel will defend their tag-team titles against The Revival on the night's kick-off show. The B Team have grown tiresome in recent weeks, and if the company decides to take the tag-team titles from them, then having Bray align himself with his real-life brother, Bo Dallas, could turn out to be an inspired move.

Like Wyatt, Bo Dallas is an incredibly capable talker, and having him turn towards the dark side in an alliance with his brother could really help his character grow in the WWE.

Both men are in need of some sort of character reset, and having them partner up could prove to be the best way to do that.

WWE Raw The Wyatt Family Matt Hardy Bray Wyatt
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
