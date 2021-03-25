5 possible NXT call-ups after WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE WrestleMania marks the end of a chapter in WWE storytelling. After one year of storylines, matches and segments, many fans view WrestleMania as the "season finale."

Therefore, the first Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania kicks off the new "season" for WWE. As is the case for any television show, the beginning of a new season often involves the introduction of new characters. This patterm can also be seen with WWE.

Historically, once WrestleMania has come and gone, the post-WrestleMania editions of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown often feature the introduction of NXT Superstars who are being called up to the main roster.

Memorable post-WrestleMania call-ups for NXT Superstars include Shinsuke Nakamura's arrival on SmackDown in 2017 and Paige's debut on Monday Night RAW in 2014.

So, who could be set to move to RAW or SmackDown after the Showcase of the Immortals this year? Let's take a closer look at five possible NXT call-ups after WWE WrestleMania 37.

#5 WWE NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis

Dexter Lumis is one of the most unique superstars on the WWE NXT roster

WWE has a major star on its hands with Dexter Lumis. The Tortured Artist is one of the most unique and Superstars who has ever come out of NXT. Lumis has a fantastic presentation of a character that rarely speaks. Instead, he often lets his actions, and sometimes his art, do the talking instead.

During his time with NXT, Dexter Lumis has been involved in feuds and storylines against the likes of Roderick Strong, Cameron Grimes and Austin Theory. Lumis' most famous NXT encounter arguably came during the NXT: Halloween Havoc, where he defeated Grimes in a Haunted House of Terror Match.

After he hosted the NXT New Year's Evil special earlier this year, Lumis has continued to feud with Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory of The Way on NXT Television in recent weeks.

WWE's greatest superstars in history have all been distinct characters, and Lumis falls perfectly into that category. While some within the WWE Universe might be concerned that the creative teams for RAW and SmackDown won't "get" Lumis' character, he could become a huge star.

There's no doubt that senior WWE officials such as Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard would love to have the NXT star on the main roster. Perhaps once WrestleMania is in the rearview mirror, Lumis could be one of the first names called up to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

