5 possible opponents for Asuka upon her return

Asuka is reportedly set to return to WWE soon, and with the women's division in need of fresh matches, it could not have come at a better time.

There will be a few interesting things to look out for with the Empress of Tomorrow back in the fold. Will she be presented as a babyface or a heel? Will her character remain the same or will she be repackaged? Will she resume some of her prior feuds or will she be matched against new opponents in an attempt to establish new stars?

No matter which path WWE chooses, there are plenty of opportunities to tell compelling stories and present exciting matches. Given some fan opinions on the current state of the product, it's anyone's guess as to what the creative team does with these opportunities.

While the WWE Universe waits for these answers, the following list outlines five potential opponents Asuka could face when she returns.

5. Asuka's former partner, Io Shirai

Asuka and Io Shirai have a lengthy history and a partnership that dates back to their pre-WWE careers. As they have never crossed paths in NXT or WWE, this is an attractive matchup, especially if the creative team decided to work their history into the story.

In this scenario, a couple of things would have to happen. First, Shirai would have to not only move to the main roster, but also have some mid-to-high-level matches so that fans can get familiar with her and her style. Second, either Shirai or the Empress would have to turn heel, and given what we've seen before, either would be fine in this role.

This program would work best as a slow progression that establishes Shirai's credibility, ties in their past relationship and slowly builds to the match. However, since the women's division is in need of an upgrade, WWE might consider getting to this match sooner rather than later.

