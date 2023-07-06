5 possible opponents for Edge at SummerSlam: First-time-ever match, one final title reign?

As SummerSlam season takes over pro wrestling, WWE accelerates the hottest storylines. Money in the Bank Premium Live Event laid the foundation for some of the show's top matches, and the succeeding weeks will likely cultivate new storylines.

However, Edge, who recently celebrated his silver jubilee, lacks a legitimate storyline and solid direction. As one of the most celebrated athletes on SmackDown with a massive fan base, WWE cannot afford to have him sit out of SummerSlam.

On that note, let's look at five potential opponents for the Rated-R Superstar at the 2023 SummerSlam.

#5. A young Grayson Waller eyes the veteran Edge

SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE Grayson Waller Vs Edge at WWE SummerSlam would bang. Grayson Waller Vs Edge at WWE SummerSlam would bang. https://t.co/KqROvsHJK5

We are starting with an obvious prediction. Edge is scheduled for a guest appearance on "The Grayson Waller Effect" on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This will be the Hall of Famer's first showing since his early exit in the World Heavyweight Title tournament.

Although he has not engaged in much in-ring action, WWE seems to be very high on the Australian Superstar. This was evident when Waller interrupted a returning John Cena at Money in the Bank.

Triple H might be thinking of pairing the NXT graduate with another legend, perhaps in a more significant role this time.

Grayson Waller's stock would be significantly boosted if he wrestles Edge at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It would introduce him to a broader fan base since casual fans also tune in for such premium live events.

#4. In a battle of Spear vs. Spear, Edge battles Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam

Where is Bobby Lashley?

Bobby Lashley has also been missing from TV. The All Mighty lost in the semi-finals of the World Heavyweight Championship to AJ Styles on the May 12, 2023, episode of SmackDown. His status remains a mystery but could be pinned on creative reasons.

However, there is no shortage of opponents for the two-time WWE Champion on the blue brand. Triple H should look no further than The Rated-R Superstar, especially considering Edge and Lashley have never fought in a singles match.

Billed as the battle of Spear vs. Spear, this could be an exciting clash between two skilled veterans at SummerSlam. Given that both are babyfaces, it'd be intriguing to see how WWE books and builds such a potential encounter.

#3. Edge reunites with Rey Mysterio to battle Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

In a surprise twist, WWE may insert the Ultimate Opportunist temporarily into the Tag Team Division. Who would be his partner? A familiar ally and friend in fellow Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The most logical and fitting opponents for them would be the best-friend Canadian duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions undoubtedly have immense respect for Edge and Mysterio, and would gladly share the ring with the Hall of Fame tandem.

Surprisingly, the eleven-time World Champion is yet to cross paths with Owens and Zayn, which could change if he pursues the Tag Titles with Mysterio.

#2. Austin Theory vs. The Rated-R Superstar at SummerSlam

Although Randy Orton may forever hold the title of "The Legend Killer," Austin Theory has overcome a plethora of all-time greats and trailblazers in his US Title reign.

The Now pinned John Cena at WrestleMania 39. The next night, he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Theory also holds victories over certified veterans like Bobby Lashley and Sheamus.

Moreover, before 'Mania, the US Champion also pinned Edge, albeit due to outside interference from Finn Balor. With Balor in the rear-view mirror, Edge could challenge Theory fair and square now.

The Ultimate Opportunist is desperate for one last singles title run in WWE. The World Championship has eluded him in recent years, which makes the US Championship a fitting consolation prize.

#1. AJ Styles reignites his rivalry with Edge at SummerSlam

WWE finally gave us Edge vs. AJ Styles last year, but their program left much to be desired. First, creative pulled off a risky heel turn for the eleven-time World Champion, who was impossible to boo following his miraculous in-ring return in 2020.

Then, Edge underwent a complete character change that gave him a new look, entrance, and an omnipotent vibe. Finally, his feud with The Phenomenal One took second-seat as he assembled The Judgment Day. Eventually, WWE quietly closed the chapter without a fitting conclusion.

With Judgment Day in the rear-view mirror for both men, it's time to re-run things at SummerSlam with no heel turns or stables. WWE should let these two veterans do what they do best, and it will naturally produce a memorable storyline.

