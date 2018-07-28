5 possible outcomes for Ziggler vs Rollins at SummerSlam

The Biggest Party of the Summer

SummerSlam 2018 is fast approaching, we have only 23 days left to celebrate 'The Biggest Party of the Summer'. Only 5 matches have been made official - one is Dolph Ziggler (c) vs Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship).

We've already witnessed their rivalry from Raw to the last PPV - Extreme Rules. And now Rollins has demanded his rematch for the IC title at the SummerSlam PPV.

Rollins was on fire when he held that title, and he still is. He was defending it week in week out against the likes of Elias, Mojo Rawley, and Finn Balor. A few weeks before Extreme Rules, he lost the title to Dolph Ziggler thanks to Drew McIntyre's distractions.

And now he's getting his second rematch at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to know the outcome of the match, will McIntyre again try to interfere in this match, or will Ziggler find a way to get out by pulling some cheap shot. For that, we've to wait for the SummerSlam PPV on August 19 2018.

Here is the list of top 5 possible outcomes between Dolph Ziggler (c) vs Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship). Don't just wait, read on!

#5 Ziggler wins clean

Ziggler needs to find a way to counter Seth's moves and deliver some of his own maneuvers

Well, this is possibly the scenario WWE is looking for. What could be a better way to make Ziggler's run stronger than beating Rollins clean in the ring? This way Ziggler will come out strong, and Seth can move on to the bigger feuds like going after the Universal Championship.

Of what benefit will the title be for Rollins at the moment? He has already held it and has made the most of it. Now it's time for Rollins to move on, I mean he doesn't need a title to make his run stronger. The title can do good for guys like Ziggler.

Maybe if Ziggler somehow finds a way to counter Seth's moves and delivers some of his own maneuvers, then he could beat Rollins. It would make his build-up strong as a 'heel Intercontinental Champion'. The possibility of this scenario happening is slim, but it could happen.

