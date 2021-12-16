5 Possible reasons why Kevin Owens has signed a new WWE deal

Fightful Select has reported that Kevin Owens has signed a new contract with WWE. Rumors about his future can now be put to rest as he has reportedly signed a multi-year deal.

It has been a turbulent year for WWE when it comes to talent leaving the company, whether it's walking away or being released. They've seen names such as Bryan Danielson, aka Daniel Bryan, Adam Cole and Andrade depart and head directly to rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

There has been some speculation that Kevin Owens could be AEW-bound in the new year, but he's now committed himself to WWE.

The former Universal Champion first signed with Vince McMahon's company in August 2014 and was assigned to NXT. He was eventually called-up to the main roster a year later and has been a mainstay ever since.

KO is currently set to challenge once again for a major title when he competes in a Fatal 4 Way match at WWE Day 1. Owens, along with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, will challenge Big E for the WWE Championship on January 1, 2022.

Now that the ink is dry on the contract papers, let's take a look at five possible reasons why Kevin Owens has signed a new deal with WWE.

#5 Kevin Owens received the best financial offer from WWE for him and his family

Of course not everything is about money, but for Kevin Owens, the financial security for him and his family is greatly important. It has been reported that Owens' new deal was "an excellent offer," which no doubt means WWE has pulled out all the stops to make sure they retained his services.

As we mentioned earlier, with a lot of names leaving the company this year, WWE didn't want another dependable superstar to just walk away.

Kevin Owens is one of Vince McMahon's most reliable performers, even if he did hate his match with Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33.

After working with WWE for so long, Owens has that security and is certainly settled with the company. Why should he leave when Vince McMahon's company has taken care of him and his family and want to continue to extend that help.

Both sides managed to agree terms, which certainly means KO is happy with the package that has been put in place.

