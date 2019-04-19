5 possible reasons why a lot of WWE Superstars want to leave the company

Amit Shukla

Bank on her story

WWE is going through a tough time, as there are more departures reported or may happen in due course of time than signings. While this may not sound realistic, the fact is that the biggest wrestling juggernaut has got Sasha Banks making waves since her WrestleMania 35 loss. Luke Harper has asked for his release after returning from an injury, and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY also tweeted recently that he would rather be with some other company than with WWE.

With so many superstars asking for their release, a small amount of concern also takes the center stage about what is happening in the company. Why are the superstars asking for their release and also creating more rumors about it in the field of professional wrestling?

While this may be an ongoing thing, it may not be the last time something of this magnitude will happen. Here, we list down reasons that may be causing this:

#5 They are unhappy with their booking

It's Boss Time

Whenever a superstar walks out of the curtains and in the ring, one thing that defines them is the work that they've done. And if the same isn't in line with their looks or their character, they are going to see bad days. The same has happened with a host of talented superstars in the past, and this time it has gone to the level that many superstars have decided to move away from the company instantly.

With this being said, the booking has played a major role in them moving away, and if the company wants to ensure they stick around, a better booking should be provided to them. Failing to do so will cause them to move away from the company which wouldn't be a healthy sight for anyone, especially Vince.

