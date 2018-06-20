5 possible reasons why Seth Rollins lost the Intercontinental Title to Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is now a six-time Intercontinental Champion

After successfully defending his Intercontinental Title in a grueling battle against Elias at Money In The Bank, Seth Rollins' first reign as Intercontinental champion came to a shocking end when he lost the title to Dolph Ziggler on RAW this week.

Maybe he was underprepared or overconfident or just not fit to wrestle on that night. But all said and done, The Architect is no longer the fighting champion of the red brand anymore. Nobody saw this coming, especially after his spectacular performance against Elias the night before.

Just when the WWE Universe thought that the Kingslayer was unstoppable, Ziggler had other plans and finally won his overdue championship. Whether Ziggler retains his newly won title next week is a question we'll have to wait for to be answered. But rest assured, we are all in for a wrestling spectacle next week.

Seth Rollins' loss came as a surprise to many, so here we look at five possible reasons why he lost the title to Ziggler all of a sudden.

#5 Rollins has legitimately hurt his knee

Has Seth Rollins injured his knee again?

Every single member of the WWE Universe is well aware of the fact that Seth Rollins had injured his knee at a live event in Dublin in a match against Kane. The then WWE Champion had torn his anterior cruciate ligament, MCL, and meniscus during that match. He was also forced to vacate the WWE Title because of the injury that sidelined him for eight months.

When he made his return, he was betrayed by Triple H when The Game helped Kevin Owens win the Universal Title after he hit Rollins with a Pedigree. Triple H's betrayal ignited a feud between the COO and Rollins. During this feud, Rollins was attacked by Samoa Joe and this attack tore Rollins' MCL for the second time. The Kingslayer was given the green signal in six weeks and wrestled Triple H at WrestleMania 33.

At Money In The Bank as well as at RAW, we saw Rollins clenching his knee after every high impact move he executed. Does this mean that his knee is giving way again? While this may be a work, one may never know what is really happening behind the scenes. Maybe the absence of Lesnar on RAW put too much pressure on the former IC Champion and this his time to cool off and come back stronger than before.