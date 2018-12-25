5 Superstars John Cena should Put Over in his Latest Run with WWE

John Cena is returning to WWE TV very soon.

After nearly 9 months, John Cena will be making his return to WWE Television. In case you aren't aware, Cena became a part-timer a couple of years ago to pursue an acting career. His acting career has been going quite well so far. He was recently seen in the Bumblebee movie and will soon be seen alongside Jackie Chan in "Project X".

Cena's last WWE TV appearance was on the April 2nd, 2018 edition of Raw (during the Wrestlemania season). Since then, the Leader of Cenation has made a few appearances at Live Events and Network Specials.

While many people believe that WWE doesn't need John Cena, the reality might be a little different. Cena was WWE's top superstar for over 10 years. Every major story-line of the past decade has revolved around him. The same formula was used to get Roman Reigns over too but it backfired. Moreover, after Reigns had to leave WWE for a while to start his Leukemia treatment, the WWE immediately fell short of Superstars they can call "the guy". The reason for it lies in the fact that the focus in the last few years was only on John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Now that WWE is on the verge of changing things for the better, it's possible to turn things around. Last night on Raw, it was announced that John Cena would be returning to both Raw and Smackdown. Now is the perfect chance for WWE to use Cena to help build the next generation of Top Superstars.

So, here are 5 Possible return feuds for John Cena once the Leader of Cenation makes his much-anticipated return to WWE TV. These feuds will help Cena's opponents in gaining some much-needed credibility.

#5 Bobby Lashley:

A heel Lashley vs. Cena feud would be interesting.

John Cena and Bobby Lashley had a short feud back in 2007. It ended when Cena successfully defeated Bobby Lashley at The Great American Bash 2007. Lashley left WWE in 2008. When he came back this year after Wrestlemania 34. John Cena had already left to fulfill his Hollywood commitments. Cena and Lashley then teamed up in October to take on Elias and Kevin Owens.

Now that Bobby Lashley is a heel, it will be interesting to see a feud between the two as Cena and Lashley have always interacted as babyfaces. Also, after losing to Elias last night, it looks like Bobby Lashley doesn't have a new opponent yet. John Cena can fill that role and feud with "The Almighty" heading into Royal Rumble 2019. Moreover, this feud will also keep Lashley busy until Kevin Owens returns to avenge his loss and injury suffered at the hands of "The Almighty".

