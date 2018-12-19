5 possible roles for Paige in WWE following her General Manager run

Paige could still be heavily involved in the WWE Universe

It was a decision that did not make too many fans happy. Paige was asked to step down as the General Manager of SmackDown Live after the McMahons took control of both brands.

The only silver lining in the whole situation was the assurance from Shane McMahon that Paige will still be a part of proceedings. Only her role has changed, for right now.

So, what could Paige possibly do in the weeks that follow? Let me try and explore a few options in this article. As always, you are invited to air your opinions, irrespective of whether you agree or disagree with anything I've said in this piece.

There are only 5 possibilities that I could think of for Paige's future, if she continues with WWE. Let's hope that one of these does certainly happen.

Without further ado, here are 5 roles for Paige.

#5 An in-ring competitor

It's easy to forget just how much Paige loves to wrestle

If you look at Paige's list of accomplishments in the ring, they are certainly noteworthy. Not only was she the first ever NXT Women's Champion, but also a two-time WWE Divas Champion. Oh, and before I forget, she is only 26 years of age.

It is easy to forget how much Paige loves wrestling and how much wrestling is in her blood. She was in the ring long before she ever became a WWE superstar, hailing from a wrestling family.

In fact, the upcoming movie entitled 'Fighting With My Family' chronicles how Paige was different from other kids growing up because of her love for sports entertainment.

Of course, her injuries may play spoilsport and we may never see her in the ring again. But as Daniel Bryan proved, where there's a will, there is always a way.

