5 possible scenarios we could see on this week's RAW after WWE Super Showdown (1st March, 2020)

WWE Super Showdown is done and dusted and it has given us so many things to talk about. From Goldberg pulling off the upset of the year by beating The Fiend to Brock Lesnar defeating Ricochet in seconds, it is safe to say, this pay-per-view has had huge implications on what we could possibly see at WrestleMania 36.

With regards to RAW, there was one significant story that came out of Saudi Arabia - the return of The Undertaker. Right now, things are shaping up perfectly for April and here, we are going to suggest five different scenarios that we could possibly on this week's RAW following Super Showdown.

#5 Multiple tag teams stepping up to the RAW Tag Team Champions

A night of messages. https://t.co/7PsO0Ula7b — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 27, 2020

The turn of events that we witnessed at WWE Super Showdown with regards to Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy saw the current RAW Tag Team Champions, suggesting that we might be in for a ride on the road to WrestleMania 36.

The Street Profits lost their opportunity of capturing tag team gold but even in the loss, they looked strong. So, it wouldn't surprise anyone if The Street Profits continue their feud with Rollins & Murphy.

To add to that, we could also see the likes of The OC (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) and The Viking Raiders have a go at the RAW Tag Team Champions this coming Monday night.

Furthermore, don't rule out the possibility of Kevin Owens getting himself a partner and going after The Monday Night Messiah and his company. All in all - as far as the RAW tag team division is concerned - everything is nicely set-up for anyone to have a go.

#4 Beth Phoenix slaps Randy Orton

Randy Orton and his shenanigans have been the best thing about RAW over the past couple of weeks and after The Viper dismantled Edge following the Royal Rumble, the Rated R Superstar's wife Beth Phoenix will return to RAW this week and give an update on Edge's health.

So, the emotions will be running high on the Red brand this week and we can expect to see this rivalry between Orton and Edge become more personal. We could possibly see Orton trying to explain himself to Phoenix about why he did what he did and the latter not having any of it. This segment could end with Phoenix slapping Orton and making this feud more engaging.

