5 possible storylines for The New Day after the defeat at WrestleMania 36

A move to NXT or a split? What's next for The New Day?

Kofi Kingston could not win the tag team titles for the team at WrestleMania 36.

What's next for the New Day?

The triple-threat SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 36 ended in favor of The Miz and John Morrison. In an incredible bout, Morrison outlasted Kofi Kingston from The New Day and Jimmy Uso of The Usos to retain the gold.

The fans lauded WWE creative for their efforts because The Miz was reportedly sick, and the medical team would not clear him to take part in this marquee match. The backstage crew gave the three Superstars a lot of freedom to express themselves on an individual basis at the WWE Performance Center, and the trio did not disappoint.

Given how the match ended, it is likely that WWE might continue this three-way battle for the titles. Alternatively, they could introduce a new tag team in the title picture. Irrespective of what happens, the future is exciting for the SmackDown tag team division, and here are five ways WWE could book The New Day after their loss at the Showcase of Immortals.

#5 The rivalry continues, ends with a real tag team match at a future PPV

Big E did not participate in the match

As mentioned above, WWE used only one Superstar from each team because The Miz could not compete. This last-minute change could prompt the two losing teams to rush to the management and ask them for a real tag team match for the championships. Since the 'A-Lister' will likely recover soon, WWE could announce another triple threat match for the titles at a future pay-per-view event.

All three teams are immensely talented, and looking at the end of the bout at WrestleMania 36, it seems like WWE has the same plan in their minds. It would be a fantastic decision to continue this rivalry because all the tag teams deserve to be in the title picture on SmackDown.

