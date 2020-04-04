WWE Rumors - Unfortunate news on Seth Rollins' future after WrestleMania 36

We may not see the Monday Night Messiah after WrestleMania for a while.

He is not the only star who may be taken off TV after the Show of Shows.

Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins has come a long way since WrestleMania 35. The former Shield member beat Brock Lesnar at last year's show to become the new Universal Champion and he was the top babyface of the company during the time.

Rollins has transitioned back to being a heel and he is now the leader of his faction of baddies. The future of the stable, however, is in doubt due to Rezar's injury which will keep the Authors of Pain away from WWE TV for at least 6 months.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on the latest Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that we may also not see Rollins too much on TV after WrestleMania.

I'm not sure how long Seth Rollins' faction will survive with AOP written off TV. I've suspected and I've said before we may not see too much off him directly after WrestleMania.

Tom Colohue had reported back in February that he had heard rumors about Rollins possibly going on a brief hiatus along with Becky Lynch.

With AOP out of action for the foreseeable future, it may be the ideal time for the former Universal Champion to take a much-needed break.

Tom was told by one source a few weeks back that Lynch and Rollins could be taken off TV after WrestleMania and the Irish Lasskicker even alluded to the same in her promo on the go-home episode of RAW.

Seth Rollins will take on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania and we're not even sure whether Murphy would be in his corner as the former Cruiserweight Champion was also reported to be sick.

With a depleted faction and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all roads to lead to a potential hiatus for the Monday Night Messiah after the Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch is also expected to drop the RAW Women's title to Shayna Baszler and that would give the couple the freedom to take some time off to recharge their batteries.

