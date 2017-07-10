5 possible Summerslam opponents for The Miz

Who will step to challenge The Miz for the WWE Intercontinental Championship next?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 23:04 IST

The Miz added yet another reason to consider him as one of the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champions of all-time when he successfully defended the gold against Dean Ambrose. Of course, he needed the help of his wife Maryse and his cohorts Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas – The Miztourage – in order to get the job done, but that’s just how he operates.

With the farcically named Monday Night Raw exclusive pay-per-view in the history books, it’s time to look ahead to the Biggest Party of the Summer. That’s right, the first dual-brand pay-per-view since Wrestlemania 33, WWE Summerslam 2017, is just around the corner and it promises to be a big event.

One of the important matches on that card will be an Intercontinental Championship match involving The Miz and his yet to be revealed opponent. We thought we’d take a look at 5 names that could make the cut and give The A-Lister a great match at next month’s pay per view.

Here are 5 possible Summerslam 2017 opponents for The Miz:

#5 Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose has already faced The Miz

If the WWE has taught us anything over the years, it is that they love to do a rivalry even after it is dead in the water. John Cena vs Randy Orton is a great example of that and another, more recent one is The Miz vs Dean Ambrose.

The two have been feuding for ages now, right from their time together on Smackdown Live following the Brand Split last year and on Monday Night Raw when both men made the jump over to the red brand during The Superstar Shakeup.

While the rivalry seems to have run its course, the WWE keeps beating this dead horse with a stick and don’t be surprised if Dean uses the fact that Miz cheated to win as an excuse to wrangle another opportunity at the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE Summerslam 2017.