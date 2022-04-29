5 Possible Surprises for SmackDown: 3-Time Intercontinental Champion to possibly align with Roman Reigns, Champion to lose in controversial fashion?

SmackDown has arguably had the slowest start post-WrestleMania among the three WWE shows. While RAW has been doing well without a world champion, and NXT 2.0 continues to find its footing, the blue brand is going to take a little time for steady storylines to kick in.

The build-up to WrestleMania Backlash hasn't been great on SmackDown, but with that said, a lot can change. This is the penultimate episode before the premium live event, and these five surprises can result in an epic show:

#5. Will there be more progress on the Sami Zayn-Roman Reigns tease on SmackDown?

Sami Zayn tried to convince Roman Reigns to help

Last week on SmackDown, before the main event, Sami Zayn approached Roman Reigns' locker room. While some didn't expect the meeting to happen, that's exactly what went down.

It seemed like Zayn was enlisting Reigns' help in his mini-feud against Drew McIntyre, which is why The Usos came out during the lumberjack match that ended inconclusively.

While we're not suggesting that Sami Zayn will join The Bloodline, a mini-alliance being formed for the convenience of both men isn't out of the realm of possibility. It would, however, still be surprising to see an on-screen alliance form.

#4. Ricochet's match against Shanky to have a surprising outcome?

Ricochet is expected to have an easy Intercontinental title defense

Ricochet has been involved in a feud with Jinder Mahal. The road has now led to the Intercontinental Title being defended this week against Shanky. Don't get us wrong, there is little to no chance that Shanky will capture the title against Ricochet on SmackDown.

However, what could be surprising is if the match ends in a controversial finish, such as a DQ or count-out loss for the champion. It would be underwhelming, but it would serve to further the feud between Mahal and Ricochet, and it would also be quite a surprising outcome.

#3. Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre's SmackDown main event to end in a surprising fashion?

The main event of SmackDown this week will see Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn go at it for the third time in a row. While Zayn had run away from the previous two bouts, this time, escape means a victory as the two will be locked inside a steel cage.

It's a SmackDown classic waiting to happen, and it would admittedly be surprising to see Zayn somehow pick up the win over McIntyre. The stipulation means that Sami Zayn doesn't have to pin The Scottish Warrior to pick up the win.

Escaping is a victory for him, and that's exactly what we could see this week as Zayn could pull off a major upset over the two-time WWE Champion.

#2. Drew Gulak doesn't get beaten up or submitted on SmackDown

Drew Gulak hasn't fit into his new role too well

Drew Gulak has quietly transitioned into a different role. The former Cruiserweight Champion seems to be working as an assistant to Adam Pearce, and in the last two weeks, he has faced the wrath of both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey - even saying "I Quit".

It's unfortunate, but it has surprisingly been the funniest and most entertaining part of the otherwise-underwhelming SmackDown Women's Championship feud. We will be surprised if he doesn't face the wrath of either woman and gets submitted once again.

#1. Charlotte Flair dominates the "Beat The Clock" Challenge

A "Beat The Clock I Quit" Challenge will take place this week. While WWE didn't make it clear what the challenge is all about or how it will play out, we can only assume that it's the traditional "Beat The Clock" Challenge, but Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey have to make their opponents say "I Quit".

So which superstars will be used as a feeder for both women? It will be interesting to see, but it would admittedly be surprising if The Queen dominates the challenge and wins with ease.

