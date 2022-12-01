5 possible ways Alexa Bliss can reunite with Bray Wyatt in WWE

Alexa Bliss betrayed Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 37 and played a part in his loss to Randy Orton at the Premium Live Event.

Bray was released in the summer of 2021 but returned to the company at Extreme Rules 2022. He is currently in a bizarre rivalry with LA Knight on SmackDown but keeps getting interrupted by a mysterious figure named Uncle Howdy.

Wyatt's logo has flashed on the screen behind Alexa multiple times over the past few weeks, and we could be heading towards a reunion between the two superstars.

Listed below are five possible ways Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt can reunite in WWE.

#5. Alexa Bliss can apologize to Bray Wyatt on WWE TV

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC One year ago today, The Fiend Bray Wyatt captured Alexa Bliss One year ago today, The Fiend Bray Wyatt captured Alexa Bliss https://t.co/vjyO9DSkFt

Bray Wyatt has been wandering around on SmackDown without a direction. He recently snapped at a backstage worker and now appears to be venting his frustrations on LA Knight.

Knight boldly slapped the former Universal Champion twice in the face and has been the victim of backstage attacks two weeks in a row on the Blue brand. Wyatt denied the attacks, but Uncle Howdy interrupted on the screen and called him a liar.

There clearly is some inner conflict within Bray, and Alexa may need to apologize simply to calm the Eater of Worlds down. Sometimes a friendly chat with an old friend can set someone back on the right path.

#4. Alexa Bliss can join the dark side again

Alexa Bliss hasn't found much success on the main roster without The Fiend. She captured the Women's Tag Team Championships with Asuka and dropped the title back to Damage CTRL at Crown Jewel.

Bliss may want to reunite with Bray to play a prominent role in WWE once again. She won the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series but Becky Lynch was the reason. Alexa may want Bray's help to bring her to new heights in the company.

#3. Alexa Bliss could haunt Bray Wyatt with Uncle Howdy

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC What does Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt want with Alexa Bliss? What does Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt want with Alexa Bliss? 👀 https://t.co/DYYMVJnbe4

Uncle Howdy has consistently been calling Bray Wyatt a liar, and Alexa Bliss may agree with him. Instead of apologizing to Wyatt, she may want to play a part in taking him down.

The former Universal Champion is clearly bothered by Uncle Howdy's accusations. It would be interesting to see if Alexa's previous character appeared during Bray's next promo on WWE SmackDown.

#2. She could bring Wyatt to her therapist

WWE aired multiple segments of Alexa Bliss visiting a therapist earlier this year about her fascination with Lilly the Doll. There didn't appear to be any progress during the sessions, but it somehow worked.

Alexa is a functioning human being once again on the Red brand, and perhaps she could pass her therapist's business card along to her old friend Bray as he seems to be on the verge of a complete meltdown.

#1. Alexa could manage Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss could possibly cut back on honing her in-ring skills and focus on managing a monster. Bray Wyatt is one bad look from a WWE Superstar away from completely losing his mind.

However, if he could manage his anger under Alexa's guidance, Bray would become unstoppable. The 35-year-old is to be feared because he is unstable and has regular conversations with a mysterious being named Uncle Howdy.

If Alexa Bliss can possibly turn Bray into a calculated lunatic capable of anything, then the entire locker room is in trouble.

