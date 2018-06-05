5 possible ways to reintroduce The Balor Club in WWE

The Balor Club could once again shake things up and change the entire game in WWE.

Finn Balor could once again reform The Balor Club in WWE

Ever since relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship due to an unfortunate shoulder injury in Summer of 2016, Finn Balor’s WWE career hasn’t been the same due to some absolute lackluster booking on behalf of the WWE Creative Team.

Balor, who at one point was considered as a potential challenger for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship, technically never got his one-on-one rematch for the top prize on the Monday Night Raw brand and still awaits his fair shot at the gold.

However, in early 2018, things once again started to look really bright for Balor, who after much-anticipation was finally paired up with former Bullet Club stablemates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in the WWE.

After a string of successful wins over the likes of The Miztourage and the trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Jason Jordan, Balor, and his fellow Balor Club stablemates were finally heading towards a positive direction.

But all good things don’t last forever and this was the accurate case for the very talented Balor Club which was shortly afterward officially split during the WWE Superstar Shake-up, as the duo of Gallows and Anderson jumped ship to SmackDown Live.

With The original Balor Club now long gone, there is certainly no doubt to the fact that fans would absolutely love to see the reunion of this very talented faction which at one point was the turning point in Finn Balor’s career.

Therefore, with that being said, here are 5 possible ways to reintroduce The Balor Club once again in the WWE.

#5 Finn Balor finally changes brand and gets drafted to SmackDown Live

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows offering a Too Sweet to Finn Balor at SummerSlam, 2016

With the recent conclusion of the 2018 Superstar Shake-up, it is pretty unlikely that the WWE would consider a change of brands for ‘The Demon King’ Finn Balor anytime soon. But, a change of brands and a draft over to the blue brand of SmackDown Live is exactly what Balor needs right now.

With the recent reunion of The Club on SmackDown Live, this seems to be the perfect time for Balor to finally switch brands and join forces with WWE Champion AJ Styles and his fellow associates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and eventually form WWE’s version of The Bullet Club.

However, with AJ currently in possession of the top prize in WWE, it is pretty much guaranteed that Balor is likely to be a mid-carder on the blue brand as well, but after working under the leadership of AJ as part of The Club for a few notable months, ‘The Demon King’ could finally start to show his real colours and eventually turn his back on ‘The Phenomenal One’ with the help of frustrated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who at this point have failed to capture the SmackDown Live Tag Team Titles on more than one occasion.

Balor, now with the backing of both Anderson and Gallows once again, could subsequently challenge Styles for the WWE Championship and on this occasion, the two men could put up another instant classic, much like they did at last year’s TLC pay-per-view.