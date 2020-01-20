5 possible winners for the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Who will win it this year?

The Royal Rumble is less than a week away and the excitement is building up. This is probably the most exciting pay-per-view of the year, as it plays host to the most exciting gimmick match of the year, two times over!

Ever since WWE introduced the women's Royal Rumble match two years ago, it has brought a sense of satisfaction and happiness. It probably relates to the celebratory feel of the 2018 show, which was headlined by the first all-female Rumble match. Asuka winning the entire bout, along with Ronda Rousey's shocking debut made for a thrilling climax.

Last year saw the euphoria of 'The Man' taking over the Royal Rumble. Following a defeat to Asuka in the show's opener, Becky Lynch took advantage of an open spot in the Rumble match and won it, by eliminating Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair.

This year's 30-woman Royal Rumble match could go in many possible ways and it is always fun to speculate. Here are five Superstars who could win the 2020 Women's Rumble Match.

#5 Nia Jax

Could a shock return be on the cards?

Nia Jax is still yet to return from the devastating double ACL injury that has kept her out since WrestleMania, but it looks like she might be ready to step back into the ring. By no means a certainty to enter the match, the 'Irresistible Force' could make a major impact in the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match.

She made for one hell of a surprise in last year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, entering at #30 and going on a tear. Jax could make a similarly shocking appearance this year, tearing through the competition with a new lease on her WWE career.

After all, we are yet to see an actual match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax since that infamous punch. It is a longshot, but that grudge match could be possible for WrestleMania.

