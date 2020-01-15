Top 5 greatest shock entrants in Royal Rumble history

The Rumble is full of surprises.

The Royal Rumble, arguably the most anticipated event of the WWE calendar, is set to take place in less than two weeks' time. What makes this night so special is the 30-man (and woman) Royal Rumble match. It is the simplest, yet most effective match concept possibly in the entirety of wrestling.

The intrigue and excitement of counting down for each entrant are still not lost today, thanks to the massive appeal of the surprises.

Over the years, many Superstars have shown up at the Royal Rumble unannounced and sent the fans into a frenzy. These shock entrants are either returning from injury, showing up for one night only, or possibly making their first-ever appearance in a WWE ring.

The ways are different, but the energy is the same. There have been some stupendous surprises in the Royal Rumble match. Here are five of the greatest of all-time. But first, here are a few honorable mentions.

Mick Foley (2004)

Rob Van Dam (2009)

Booker T and Diesel (2011)

#5 Nia Jax (2019)

Possibly the best female appearance in the men's Rumble match.

Surprise entrants in recent Royal Rumbles have usually been limited to NXT, with a touch of some old legends. But the biggest surprise of last year's event may have been from someone on the full-time roster, who already appeared in a Rumble match earlier on the card.

As R-Truth made his way to the ring, the #30 entrant was flattened by Nia Jax, who reached the final three of the women's Royal Rumble earlier. This was a history-making moment, as the Irresistible Force became the first Superstar to enter two Royal Rumbles in one night.

While other women have entered the men's Royal Rumble Match, Nia's was the most impactful. She took to her new surroundings perfectly, eliminating Mustafa Ali and engaging in compelling combat with the likes of Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio.

In the end, it took a Super Kick, a 619 and a massive RKO to eliminate the Samoan. Her appearance also opened up the topic of inter-gender wrestling in WWE.

