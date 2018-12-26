5 possible WrestleMania opponents for John Cena

Will John Cena compete at WrestleMania 35?

For over 14 years, John Cena has consistently been a corner-stone at WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Main event after main event, the Cenation Leader has been part of some of the biggest matches of that night each year. While he has taken a back seat on the card in recent years for fresher faces to main event the show, it cannot be doubted that Cena’s WrestleMania matches are still some of the biggest matches on the card and garner strong creative backing.

With just a few short months to go before WrestleMania 35, it’s still unclear whether we’ll see John Cena return to action on time or spend his first WrestleMania weekend away from WWE since the 20th edition of the show. It will be interesting to see who he faces if he were to return for the show in April, as a lot has changed since we last spoke about “John Cena matches we’d like to see”.

Before we begin though, it should be made abundantly clear that I am not in favour of The Undertaker returning to the ring anymore, so if you’re expecting an “epic rematch between The Phenom and The Cenation Leader”, you’re in for a disappointment.

With that said, we now take a look at five most likely opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Kicking things off with The King of Strong Style, Cena can possibly find himself in an extended feud with Nakamura if The Artist regains the United States Championship before April.

While WWE hasn’t used Nakamura at all recently even with his champion status, he’s still someone fans can easily get behind as a legitimate star, if WWE presents him in a way he truly deserves.

The story writes itself too. Cena was the guy who legitimized the US title and brought it back to relevancy with his weekly open challenges. He can come back and blame Nakamura for being lazy and talk about how Nakamura has gone months on end without defending the once-workhorse title.

With Cena involved, Nakamura will not need to do much of the heavy lifting in his promos, since The Cenation Leader is quite known for putting over his opponents en route to their respective match. And if their 2016 SmackDown Live clash was anything to go by, Nakamura and Cena can produce an outstanding series of matches against each other.

