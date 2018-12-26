×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 possible WrestleMania opponents for John Cena

Aamir Ahmed Bhutto
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
428   //    26 Dec 2018, 12:02 IST

Will John Cena compete at WrestleMania 35?
Will John Cena compete at WrestleMania 35?

For over 14 years, John Cena has consistently been a corner-stone at WWE’s biggest show of the year, WrestleMania. Main event after main event, the Cenation Leader has been part of some of the biggest matches of that night each year. While he has taken a back seat on the card in recent years for fresher faces to main event the show, it cannot be doubted that Cena’s WrestleMania matches are still some of the biggest matches on the card and garner strong creative backing.

With just a few short months to go before WrestleMania 35, it’s still unclear whether we’ll see John Cena return to action on time or spend his first WrestleMania weekend away from WWE since the 20th edition of the show. It will be interesting to see who he faces if he were to return for the show in April, as a lot has changed since we last spoke about “John Cena matches we’d like to see”.

Before we begin though, it should be made abundantly clear that I am not in favour of The Undertaker returning to the ring anymore, so if you’re expecting an “epic rematch between The Phenom and The Cenation Leader”, you’re in for a disappointment.

With that said, we now take a look at five most likely opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura

Kicking things off with The King of Strong Style, Cena can possibly find himself in an extended feud with Nakamura if The Artist regains the United States Championship before April.

While WWE hasn’t used Nakamura at all recently even with his champion status, he’s still someone fans can easily get behind as a legitimate star, if WWE presents him in a way he truly deserves.

The story writes itself too. Cena was the guy who legitimized the US title and brought it back to relevancy with his weekly open challenges. He can come back and blame Nakamura for being lazy and talk about how Nakamura has gone months on end without defending the once-workhorse title.

With Cena involved, Nakamura will not need to do much of the heavy lifting in his promos, since The Cenation Leader is quite known for putting over his opponents en route to their respective match. And if their 2016 SmackDown Live clash was anything to go by, Nakamura and Cena can produce an outstanding series of matches against each other.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Shield WWE Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Aamir Ahmed Bhutto
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
- Bollywood Youtuber (www.youtube.com/channel/UCT4EyOkUbdJokru18_0LhZg?) - Life-long pro-wrestling fan - Accountant
5 Possible opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Potential Opponents for John Cena at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Startling signs regarding Brock Lesnar and his...
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible Confrontations That Could Happen Before...
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: How WWE should book John Cena leading up...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible Main Events for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
The Best Match for each Championship at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Ways WWE Can Make WrestleMania 35 The Greatest...
RELATED STORY
10 Matches that will make WrestleMania 35 better than...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us