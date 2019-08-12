5 Possible WWE Clash of Champions main events after SummerSlam 2019

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 8.51K // 12 Aug 2019, 21:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Every title will be defended at Clash of Champions

The main event of WWE SummerSlam 2019 saw Seth Rollins defeat Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship from “The Beast” for the second time in four months.

Moving forward, Raw and SmackDown Live will now focus on the build-up to WWE’s next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions, which will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 15.

As of the time of writing, WWE is yet to announce any matches for the show. However, per the PPV stipulation, every main-roster title will be defended at the event.

To recap, that means the following 11 titles will be on the line: Universal Championship, WWE Championship, Raw Women’s Championship, SmackDown Women’s Championship, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Women’s Tag Team Championship, Cruiserweight Championship, 24/7 Championship.

With five weeks to go until Clash of Champions, let’s take a look at five matches that could realistically headline the PPV.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

Despite not appearing at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns is certain to be one of the most prominent Superstars on WWE programming over the next month.

The four-time WrestleMania main-eventer narrowly avoided injury after attempted attacks on the July 30 episode of SmackDown Live and August 5 episode of Raw, leading him to confront Buddy Murphy in the locker room in an attempt to find out information about the incidents.

Murphy accused Rowan of being responsible for the attacks, only for Daniel Bryan to deny that his tag team partner had anything to do with it.

Advertisement

With Reigns absent from SummerSlam, the only development in this storyline at the PPV came on the kickoff show when Bryan watched on from backstage as Rowan attacked Murphy during the former 205 Live star's match against Apollo Crews.

Assuming that Bryan really is the culprit, it looks as though he could face Reigns in one of the few non-title matches at Clash of Champions.

A battle between the former WWE Champions is worthy of headlining any show, even a PPV which is certain to be full of title matches.

1 / 5 NEXT