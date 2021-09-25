5 possible WWE main roster opponents for Pete Dunne

Former WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne is one of the most technically sound wrestlers on the NXT 2.0 roster.

It was recently reported that the British WWE Superstar has just signed a long-term contract extension with WWE. This means that we are likely to see The Bruiserweight on our television screens for the foreseeable future.

Pete Dunne has recently been in pursuit of the NXT Championship. He has even formed an alliance with fellow British NXT star Ridge Holland in the process.

The 2021 WWE Draft takes place next month, with superstars once again being assigned to RAW or SmackDown as the main roster brands are shaken up. Whilst NXT's involvement in the draft is yet to be clarified, some believe The Bruiserweight could be called up to the main roster.

Let's take a closer look at five possible WWE main roster opponents for Pete Dunne.

#5 Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest and Pete Dunne do have a history with each other in the company.

Arguably, their best encounter came at NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019. Pete Dunne, Damian Priest, and Killian Dain all faced off to determine who would challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship at Survivor Series 24 hours later.

Ultimately, Pete Dunne was victorious after pinning Damian Priest. He would unsuccessfully challenge Cole for the NXT Title the following night at Survivor Series.

Since then, Priest has moved to Monday Night RAW and seen significant success. This has included teaming with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania earlier this year and recently capturing the United States Championship at SummerSlam.

Should Pete Dunne get called up to the main roster, he could certainly look to rekindle his rivalry with the current United States Champion on RAW.

