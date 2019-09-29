5 Possible WWE Roles for Tom Phillips after losing the SmackDown commentary spot

So, what will the voice of SmackDown Live do next?

On Tuesday Nights, he would call all the action from the Blue Brand as it transpired on our TV screens, with Byron Saxton and a certain Corey Graves. But unfortunately, the dream gig seems to have come to an end with Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Renee Young becoming the voices of the Blue Brand.

Tom Phillips is a familiar face, a talented individual and someone, who by all indications, was well-liked. I'm certain that his stint in WWE isn't done yet and there's more than one hat that he could wear in the coming weeks.

In this article, I shall suggest 5 things that he could potentially do following the commentary stint. Let me know your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

Will you miss Tom Phillips calling the action on WWE SmackDown?

#5 Backstage producer

So, the rumor doing the rounds about Tom Phillips' future is that he will continue as a producer, but no further details have been spilled regarding the same news. This could mean a wide variety of things, and I don't necessarily know that it will be the right decision for WWE to keep such a talented man off TV, and in this particular role when they can utilize him in so many other ways.

But at the same time, if WWE does need producers, Phillips may be well-suited for the role because he understands how the machine known as WWE runs and functions and how time-bound and time-constrained some of the output that we see on TV can be. He understands the talent better than anyone in the company, having called all of their matches.

He also has a great working relationship with those backstage already. He would make a great producer.

