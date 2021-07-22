5 surprises AEW could pull that are bigger than CM Punk or Daniel Bryan

Unless you've been sitting under a rock, you would have undoubtedly seen the rumors online that both Daniel Bryan and CM Punk could potentially be heading to AEW.

Bryan has been removed from WWE's roster and a report has revealed that there are no figures or merchandise planned for later this year. This has led people to believe he might truly have left WWE.

Incredibly, CM Punk's AEW debut seems more of a sure thing as Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has reported that Punk is potentially preparing for a return to the ring and that AEW is his most likely option.

Our List and Ya Boy post-show!



- CM Punk

- Charlotte Flair

- Karrion Kross'https://t.co/2mc5eMCLJL pic.twitter.com/2DR8pLzBHT — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 21, 2021

But Sean Ross Sapp also said on 'The List and Ya Boy' podcast that if AEW doesn't get Punk and Bryan, they aren't done. But that raises the question: who else could they possibly be gunning for?

Here are 5 potential AEW surprises that would be bigger than Daniel Bryan or CM Punk

#5. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson could shock everyone by appearing for AEW

I know what you're all thinking. It's absolutely insane to suggest that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson would appear anywhere else other than WWE, but to the doubters, I have a few things to say.

No-one would've thought that Chris Jericho would leave WWE, or The Big Show, or Mark Henry and here we are now, with all three former WWE Superstars currently signed with All Elite Wrestling.

And it wasn't long ago that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made an appearance for IMPACT Wrestling to induct his friend Ken Shamrock into the IMPACT Hall of Fame.

But it seems that WWE are building towards a big WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and The Rock, which is a match that the Brahma Bull seems to want to have. This means he'll more than likely reappear for WWE if he ever returns to wrestling, but never say never.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain