5 Potential AEW World Champions

Moxley could become AEW World Champion in 2020.

If you are an avid wrestling fan, you will know of AEW and its successes in its debut year of 2019. The company is headlined by top wrestlers such as Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, Hangman Page, Darby Allin, and more.

As a promotion, it is attempting to promote itself as an alternative to mainstream wrestling. Its top championship is the beautiful AEW World Championship, which is currently held by its inaugural champion, Chris Jericho, who has been champion for over 100 days.

AEW had Jericho win the title over Hangman Page in the first-ever title match at All Out, a not-so-shocking decision, as Jericho holding the title gives it instant prestige. Jericho is certainly a wrestling legend with many accomplishments and an absurd amount of talent. Jericho is showing up week in and week out as champion, leading a stable called The Inner Circle to help get younger talent over.

While the main event scene in AEW is still developing, it is shaping up to be an exciting divison, showcasing AEW's best wrestlers.

Here's a list of 5 potential AEW World Champions.

#5 Jon Moxley

Moxley as the IWGP US Champion.

There is no question that Jon Moxley has made an impact in the world of professional wrestling, especially since joining AEW. Moxley is a former WWE Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion, the longest reigning US Champion (in WWE's history, dating back to 2003), IWGP US Champion, and 2-time CZW World Heavyweight Champion.

Many fans had felt that Moxley's work in WWE as Dean Ambrose had watered down his character significantly and made him nothing more than comedic relief. As someone who also did not enjoy Moxley's work as Ambrose in WWE, he's won me and many fans over and has shown what he is capable of in AEW and NJPW.

While he's a great wrestler, Moxley's true specialty is being able to turn his persona and charisma up to 11. He can become unhinged and wreck his competition in matches with insane stipulations such as death matches, steel cage matches. and barbed wire matches. His new finisher, the Paradigm Shift, is arguably one of the strongest finishers today.

Moxley is a surefire future AEW World Champion, and even if he is not the one to win the belt off of Y2J, he will hold still hold the championship sooner rather than later.

