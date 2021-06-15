5 potential challengers for NXT Champion Karrion Kross

NXT TakeOver: In Your House was one of the best events from WWE so far this year. The NXT Championship match took the cake, as it included five of the top wrestlers in the industry today.

Karrion Kross put his title on the line against Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Adam Cole, and Johnny Gargano. All four of Kross’s challengers were phenomenal throughout the contest, and each one of them outwrestled him on many occasions.

While The Herald of Doomsday spent nearly half of the match on the outside, his opponents were busy tearing the house down inside the ring. But in the end, Kross gained the upper hand over O'Reilly and made him pass out to the Kross Jacket to retain his title.

Now that this star-studded match is over, the NXT creative team will be looking to book new challengers for the dominant champion. Kross has already overcome Finn Balor twice, and he towill march ahead and aim to prove that no one can defeat him.

In MY House,



I make the rules.



Rule Number 1 :



Fall And Pray.



⌛️ https://t.co/qj38NQAd0T — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) June 14, 2021

However, there are at least five superstars who deserve to get solo matches against Kross for the title. Here's a look at the five potential challengers for Karrion Kross’s NXT Championship.

#5 Kyle O’Reilly could demand another shot at Karrion Kross and his NXT Championship

All five men were extremely impressive during the Fatal 5-Way match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. But Kyle O’Reilly was the shining star during the contest, and he once again proved that he deserves to be a main eventer.

O’Reilly gave Finn Balor a run for his money when the two men competed in a couple of matches for the NXT title. He then went on to defeat his long-time friend Adam Cole in one of the best matches in NXT history.

At TakeOver, KOR delivered some of the best moves and spots to make the match more memorable. He was on the verge of making Cole tap out before Kross choked him out instead.

O’Reilly never tapped out, and he nearly defeated Kross with a knee to the back of the head moments earlier. With that in mind, O’Reilly could demand one final shot at the NXT Championship. He could come out to confront the champion as early as this Tuesday.

A singles match between Kross and KOR could turn out to be gold because both men have completely different fighting styles. Like Balor, KOR could take Kross to the limit before the champion ultimately puts him down.

Many fans and NXT Superstars have endorsed KOR as a main eventer, and the brand could look to keep him in that role for some time before he is finally allowed to win singles gold in WWE.

