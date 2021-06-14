NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results - Top star demolished in title bout; Cole and O'Reilly team up (13th June 2021)

NXT hosted it's second edition of In Your House tonight, bringing us five incredible match-ups. Alongside a brutal grudge match, four NXT Championships were defended in three different matches. Bronson Reed and MSK faced off against Legado Del Fantasma in a six-way, with Legado hoping to steal away both the North American and Tag Team Titles in one match.

We would crown a brand new Million Dollar Champion, as Cameron Grimes and LA Knight vied for a shot at the Million Dollar Legacy in a ladder match. Raquel Gonzalez faced long-time rival Ember Moon, who would be her most dangerous challenge since capturing the NXT Women's Title. Our main event saw Karrion Kross defend the NXT Championship against Pete Dunne, Johnny Gargano, Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole in a five-way match.

We kicked things off with the six-man tag team match.

NXT North American and Tag Team Championship: Bronson Reed (c) and MSK (c) vs Legado Del Fantasma

Wes Lee and Raul Mendoza kicked off the first match of the night. The two seemed evenly matched, both landing on their feet after head scissor attempts. Mendoza avoided some double-team action when Nash Carter tagged in and made it back to Legado Del Fantasma's corner.

Joaquin Wilde stepped up to the NXT Tag Team Champion, sending Carter across the ring with a springboard arm drag. Carter wiffed a kick and was stunned by a jawbreaker, but responded with a beautiful dropkick. Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar tagged in next, but didn't want to deal with Bronson Reed.

When Reed tagged in, Escobar sent Mendoza after him instead. None of Legado Del Fantasma wanted anything to do with Reed, and for good reason. Mendoza threw a series of strikes at Reed, but the NXT North American Champion shrugged off all of his offense before decleating him with a lariat.

Escobar came in and went for a slam, which wasn't the wisest choice. Reed fell on top of Escobar, forcing Wilde to run in. Reed tossed him to MSK, who hit a series of springboard dives for a two-count. Reed got in on the fun, hitting three-man tandem maneuvers on Wilde. Somehow, he still kicked out.

Nash Carter couldn't stop Wilde from tagging out and was hit with a dive on the floor. Lee followed up, hitting Wilde, but was rocked by Mendoza as well. The Colossal One refused to be left out of this, hitting a suicide dive on all five men. Back inside the ring, Legado prevented MSK from teaming up on Santos, allowing him to work over Lee's leg.

Escobar brought Lee to the top for a super frankensteiner, following up with a bow and arrow on the NXT Tag Champion. Legado Del Fantasma kept Lee away from his corner, slowing things down to a pace they could control. But when Bronson Reed got in, he derailed all the momentum Legado had built up.

Legado crushed Wilde and Mendoza in the corner before hitting a stacked-up Samoan drop. Escobar distracted the ref, though, allowing his team to chop Reed down. Escobar spiked Reed with the Phantom Driver, but Nash Carter broke it up.

Wilde and Carter were in next, and Carter rocked his opponent with a flash knee strike. Legado hit their flying kick/leg sweep combination, but Wes Lee dove over the ropes to break up the pinfall.

Escobar went to take the North American Title, but was driven through the barricade by Reed. MSK took care of the rest of Legado, and planted Mendoza with the blockbuster/spinebuster combination. Reed made sure he wouldn't kick out with a devastating Tsunami.

Results: Bronson Reed and MSK defeated Legado Del Fantasma via pinfall at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Grade: A

