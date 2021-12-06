5 potential challengers for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in 2022

NXT WarGames is in the books, which once again frees up NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa to defend his title. The Blackheart led his team of four in the main event, as they were defeated by Team 2.0, ensuring that we are in a new era for NXT.

Ciampa has a target on his back. A whole crop of stars will be after the NXT Championship, hoping to wrestle it away from the veteran star. Some may be more obvious than others, based on the events of NXT WarGames.

Nevertheless, as long as he stays on top, Tommaso Ciampa may defend his title against all of these names in 2022. Let's take a look at a few stars who could be the next NXT Champion. Who do you think will dethrone Ciampa? Let us know in the comments below.

#5 Tony D'Angelo - Part of the winning team at NXT WarGames

Team 2.0 defeated Team Black and Gold at NXT WarGames, with all members of the winning team being raised as a result. Among them is Tony D'Angelo, who is pretty much over thanks to his portrayal of a New York mobster. He had a great showing inside the double cage too.

A singles program opposite Tommaso Ciampa would be pretty entertaining, even if D'Angelo does not win the NXT Championship. He is still set to be a prominent part of the show, while another WarGames teammate of his seems like a better fit to win the title.

#4 Von Wagner

Von Wagner turned heel on Kyle O'Reilly at NXT WarGames but his betrayal backfired, as the veteran saw it coming. The two will face off in a Steel Cage Match this Tuesday - a match Wagner is likely to win, given that O'Reilly may be on his way out of WWE.

The big man can use the momentum to drift towards the NXT Championship picture again. Von Wagner was part of the title match on his first night, which spells big things for him. Could he be the one to dethrone Tommaso Ciampa and lead NXT into the future?

