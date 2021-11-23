5 potential challengers for RK-Bro following Survivor Series 2021

Survivor Series 2021 was particularly rewarding for the RAW Tag Team Champions, RK-Bro.

Randy Orton and Riddle successfully conquered yet another challenge in the Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, to assert their complete dominance in all of WWE. The event was of special importance to The Viper as he became the most accomplished superstar with 177 appearances in WWE pay-per-views, beating the previous record set by Kane at 176.

Randy was completely up for the fight as he destroyed Jimmy and Jey from the word go. The brothers did make a strong comeback in the contest as they began to decimate Riddle when he was tagged into the match.

The Original Bro managed to fend off the offensive assault as he got Orton back in which was enough to seal the deal. The Apex Predator nailed a devastating RKO from out of nowhere on Jimmy Uso as he was n mid-air, about to hit the Uso Splash.

After the bout, the future Hall of Famer stood tall with his partner Riddle, winning yet another match at the Survivor Series.

RK-Bro, with this crucial triumph, are surely beaming with confidence as they look for their next opponents as part of the Red Brand. In this article, we dive into 5 potential challengers for RK-Bro following their win at Survivor Series 2021:

#5 The Dirty Dawgs vs RK-Bro

The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) came up short against RK-Bro when the teams locked horns last month for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Having said this, their rivalry is far from over. Riddle impersonating Randy Orton overcame Dolph Ziggler on the latest episode of RAW with a lethal RKO. Post the match, The Viper returned the favor when he nailed Robert Roode with the Bro Derek.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions, after this latest embarrassment, will certainly look to settle the score and what could be better than dethroning the current champions in a future title match.

