The sky's the limit for Omos in WWE

Omos always stands tall. At 7'3", it's kind of hard for him not to.

But he stood out from the crowd once again on Sunday night as he won the 25-Man Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series. The Barclays Center crowd gave him a great response after his 12th (and final) elimination, and it was undoubtedly the biggest solo moment of his career thus far.

The giant played college basketball at the University of South Florida and Morgan State University before pursuing pro wrestling just a few years later. It looks like he made the right decision as he keeps honing his skills, week in and week out.

Omos has been paired with AJ Styles as both a bodyguard and tag team partner.

It's been a successful partnership thus far. This year, the duo captured the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania and held them until late August. It's pretty clear that Omos is benefiting from working with - and learning from - one of the best of all time.

Omos fits the bill perfectly for what Vince McMahon absolutely loves in a superstar. He's gigantic, athletic, and has a dominating presence.

Or, as WWE Hall of Famer JBL said right after the Survivor Series: "He's money."

The youngster has also shown a willingness to improve his game, which should keep him in good graces with management. As he slowly continues to improve, he will become a more valuable commodity for the company.

Omos' potential is off the charts. He's the most promising 'giant' prospect that WWE has had in a long time, so they need to bring him along slowly. He's in a perfect situation with Styles right now. But you know he's being earmarked for a solo push at some point.

That will only happen when the promotion thinks he's ready. He's still very green in the ring and learning proper footwork and timing.

But, when Omos is finally ready to venture out on his own, there's no doubting that the sky's the limit for him.

Barring an injury or some other calamity, the 27-year-old has a long career ahead of him and a chance to go down as one of the best big men of his era.

Who knows, someday we may see Omos standing tall... atop the WWE mountain.

What do you think the future holds for Omos in WWE? Do you think he may win either the WWE or Universal title someday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

