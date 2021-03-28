5 potential challengers for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 37

Multiple matches have been announced for the card at WrestleMania 37. However, it remains quiet on the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship front. The last time the titles were defended was at Fastlane, where current champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler took on Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

This title feud was used to accelerate the rivalry between SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, and her WrestleMania 37 challenger Bianca Belair.

Some WWE fans have been critical of the booking in the women's tag team division. Many have claimed that multiple well-rounded pairings in the division have not had their time to shine. Others have been unhappy with the title picture being cluttered with makeshift teams and singles champions.

Notable cases of this included SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks vying for the title and RAW Women's Champion Asuka teaming up with Charlotte Flair.

Now that the most recent challengers have moved on to their singles feud, the timing is right to establish a new pair of contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. There are multiple women's tag teams in WWE who are deserving of a WrestleMania moment. Here are five potential challengers for the title at WrestleMania 37.

#5 Could The Bella Twins make a shock return at WrestleMania 37?

It has recently been reported that the Bella Twins are eager to return to WWE. It was initially thought that the popular duo were aiming for a 2022 comeback, but now it is thought to be sometime in 2021. Could this return be as early as WrestleMania 37?

The Bella Twins have been away from the ring for a while as they both became mothers. A return for the pair could certainly spice up the WWE women's tag team division.

The sibling rivalry between the @BellaTwins was taken up a notch when Nikki & Brie squared off at WWE #HIAC 2014! 👊#WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/t5meYxlG9t — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 11, 2021

The Bellas have mainstream appeal that could draw in more fans. Aside from their careers in WWE, the sisters have their own reality television series, wine company, podcast, and clothing line. Nikki Bella has even appeared on the hit television show Dancing with the Stars. They also have a very dedicated fan base.

A surprise WrestleMania 37 comeback for Nikki and Brie Bella could be a great next step for the WWE women's division, especially as some of their biggest stars, such as Becky Lynch, are currently out of action.

