5 Potential cross-promotional matches between WWE & NJPW

NJPW and WWE lead the way in wrestling. Could there be a talent share?

Will they face off in a ring?

Wrestling fans have been salivating at the chance to see their favourite performers and organizations for years. However, fans have lost hope on cross-promotional matches and events. Yes, fans remember the past partnerships such as with USWA and AAA.

However, that was between 1992 and 1998. During this time, WWE borrowed talent from companies, which included NJPW. However, there were no exchanges. Fans of NJPW in that time would not witness Diesel, Bret Hart, or Stone Cold as examples.

Recently Triple H has worked with United Kingdom promotions ICW and Progress wrestling. He has managed to form partnerships which connect with the WWE United Kingdom tournament. Moreover, recent news suggested that the WWE network will air a specific United Kingdom show. However, more details will be coming.

The idea of a partnership with NJPW and WWE has become almost reality. Firstly, Triple H stated he was open to working with anyone. Moreover, The New Day and The Elite faced off outside WWE at a gaming convention. This segment was reviewed an aired on WWE marketing, (their website and YouTube channel). This is positive.

#5 Kushida vs Daniel Bryan

Kushida implementing a submission

Daniel Bryan's return to WWE has lacked direction. Of course, he is feuding with Big Cass. However, their feud has been uneventful. Throughout his career, Bryan has been pivotal and innovative. Furthermore, his actions were crucial in forming Ring of Honor (ROH). Many performers owe their success to Bryan.

Kushida is a legitimate athlete in pro wrestling and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), where he is undefeated. He currently performs in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor via a partnership. Overall, Kushida's success has been immense. He is the only wrestler to have won Best of the Super Juniors more than once, (2015 and 2017), and he is a former five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion.

Both competitors have been immensely successful and have battled varied opponents. Their match could be crucial to improving the popularity of smaller heavyweight wrestlers. Presently WWE is pushing bigger guys like; Braun Strowman or Lars Sullivan. However, Bryan once reached exponential heights similar to Kushida in Japan. Therefore, could times change again?

Summarily their match would afford immense entertainment value and generate mass intrigue. Moreover, it would benefit both organisations. Fans should expect technical and hard-hitting moves. Furthermore, both wrestlers implement submission finishing moves. Firstly, Kushida's devastating Kushida Lock. Secondly, Bryan's Yes Lock, see video below.