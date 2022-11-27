5 potential directions for Bray Wyatt following Survivor Series WarGames

Bray Wyatt has arguably been the best thing about WWE recently. The Eater of Worlds has once again put his heart and soul into his character, showcasing why he is known as one of the best in the business.

While this storyline has been a slow burner, it has been enthralling. The creative team deserves credit for how they have handled the former WWE Champion during his second stint with the company so far.

While Wyatt was speculated to show up at Survivor Series WarGames, it didn't happen. Nonetheless, fans can expect the storyline to pick up the pace from here on out.

The following piece will look at five potential directions for Wyatt following Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Bray Wyatt continues his feud with LA Knight

Friday's SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt reveal that he had nothing to do with the attack on LA Knight. However, he was interrupted by Uncle Howdy, who called Wyatt a liar.

During a backstage interview, Knight revealed that Bray Wyatt attacked him last week before vowing to get back at him. Later in the show, the former NXT Superstar was on the receiving end of another assault.

Given that the duo has some unfinished business between them, WWE could have Wyatt continue his feud with Knight leading to a potential match. Another interesting turn of events could see Knight giving in and emerging as a character from Wyatt's Firefly Fun House.

#4. The Fiend is back

WWE recently teased the return of Bray Wyatt's old persona, The Fiend. During his promo on Friday Night SmackDown, Wyatt stated that he knows people want to see him as The Fiend before admitting that he doesn't want to be that monster anymore.

Nonetheless, the odds of Wyatt reverting to his old persona can't be ruled out. WWE already has a readymade angle to inject The Fiend into the storyline. The creative team could reveal him as Knight's attacker, laying down the foundations of a potential match between the rivals.

The Fiend's possible comeback would not only draw a lot of eyeballs but also spice things up on the blue brand.

#3. Wyatt crosses paths with Karrion Kross

Bray Wyatt was spotted during a backstage segment featuring Karrion Kross and The Usos on the November 18th edition of SmackDown. It could be argued that WWE was potentially teasing a future feud between the two.

One should note that Kross has shown a keen interest in working with The Eater of Worlds, and given recent hints, that doesn't seem too far off. The creative team could have Bray turn his attention towards the former NXT Champion in the coming days, sowing the seeds of a mouthwatering clash.

With both these superstars portraying dark characters on screen, fans can expect this to be an interesting affair if and when it happens.

#2. A Bray Wyatt - Alexa Bliss reunion

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss has been seeing a lot of Bray Wyatt’s logo Alexa Bliss has been seeing a lot of Bray Wyatt’s logo ⭕ https://t.co/7W5weZQIv1

As you may know, WWE has been teasing a potential reunion between Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss since Crown Jewel 2022. While many believed that The Eater of Worlds would make his presence felt during the Women's WarGames Match, leading to a potential heel turn for Bliss, it didn't happen.

However, with Alexa Bliss' feud with Damage CTRL seemingly reaching its climax last night at Survivor Series WarGames, plus WWE teasing the return of The Fiend, a potential reunion of the old allies could be on the cards.

#1. The Eater of Worlds feuds with Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy has proved to be a thorn in the flesh for Bray Wyatt as the demented figure has tormented The Eater of Worlds since his return to WWE. While the face behind the mask is still a mystery, rumors suggest that it could be none other than Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas.

As reported earlier, Bo Dallas will likely return to WWE very soon. The former NXT Champion could be involved with his brother in some capacity upon his possible comeback. If WWE indeed decides to take that route, then the creative team could reveal Dallas as the face behind Uncle Howdy.

The company could later kickstart a massive program between the brothers, leading to some must-watch action and exciting storytelling.

Is Bo Dallas the man behind the Uncle Howdy character? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes