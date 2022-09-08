5 Potential directions for Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown - Unite with returning star, challenge for a major championship, and more

Karrion Kross made his shocking return on WWE SmackDown just over a month ago. Since reappearing on the company's programming, Kross has sent chills down the spines of fans and superstars alike with his recent antics.

On the August 5th edition of WWE SmackDown, Scarlett and Kross targeted Drew McIntyre and confronted The Bloodline. The Doom Walker beat up The Scottish Cyborg, and Scarlett placed an hourglass in the ring. The sand falling was possibly an indication that Reigns' time as champion would soon come to a close.

Since then, Kross has verbally warned both McIntyre and Reigns about the punishment they'll receive in the future. He also made his in-ring debut on last week's WWE SmackDown, where he made short work of the talented Drew Gulak.

Karrion was most recently seen at WWE Clash at the Castle, where he sat ringside for the main event match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. After a hard-fought bout, Reigns ultimately stood tall, in part thanks to NXT's Solo Sikoa helping The Tribal Chief.

Following the events of Clash at the Castle, what will Karrion Kross do? Will he target Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown? Could he potentially chase after a championship? There are certainly many options for the sadistic big man. Below are five potential directions for Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown.

#5. He may confront Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman

Karrion Kross is far from the only superstar to return to the company since Triple H took over creative duties from Vince McMahon.

Alongside Kross, other superstars who have been called up or re-hired include Hit Row, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. In addition to that incredible list of stars, The Monster Of All Monsters, Braun Strowman, also made his comeback on Monday Night RAW.

The former Universal Champion flipped a car and demolished multiple tag teams on the red brand before revealing that he'll be appearing on WWE SmackDown. When the big man does show up, he may end up being confronted by Karrion Kross.

While the two could potentially battle in an epic match, there is a chance that they could instead choose to unite. Both are connected through their time with Control Your Narrative, so an on-screen pairing on WWE SmackDown would make sense.

#4. Kross might continue targeting Drew McIntyre

Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Drew McIntyre

The first person Karrion Kross addressed in any fashion upon returning to WWE was Drew McIntyre. He decimated The Scottish Warrior out in the ringside area as The Bloodline watched on.

Since then, Kross hasn't stopped taunting McIntyre. He regularly brings up the fact that Drew McIntyre was The Chosen One, handpicked by Vince McMahon to be a future star. Karrion also emphasized that McIntyre failed to live up to everybody's expectations during his initial run.

Following McIntyre's loss at Clash at the Castle, he may move on to feud with Karrion Kross properly. On WWE SmackDown, Karrion may physically attack Drew again, or the two bruisers could stand face-to-face. Extreme Rules may be the perfect event for the pair to have their first-ever match together.

#3. He could continue to stack up wins

While Karrion Kross has returned to WWE SmackDown in a big way, some may remember he wasn't always so successful during his previous main roster run. After a dominant run on the NXT brand, The Doom Walker was called up to the main roster last year.

Unfortunately, his booking was atrocious. Moreover, the star's look and presentation were completely changed. Scarlett wasn't by his side, and he portrayed a gladiator of some kind.

Kross' presentation has been much better this time around, but it may take a little longer to solidify him as a legitimate threat to top stars like Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Karrion destroying Drew Gulak on WWE SmackDown last week was a promising start. If the big man continues to stack up wins, he'll be ready for a prime spot.

#2. Karrion Kross may target The Bloodline members

The Bloodline is thriving on WWE SmackDown and in World Wrestling Entertainment as a whole. Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey Uso are the unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

At Clash at the Castle, NXT's Solo Sikoa shockingly appeared and ensured The Tribal Chief was victorious over Drew McIntyre. He now joins his brothers in the faction, also consisting of Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn.

After making his targets clear, the powerhouse will want to get his hands on Reigns. Before he does so, however, he likely realizes how dangerous The Bloodline is as a complete unit. Karrion may choose to target the stable's members one by one to eliminate the threats. Don't be surprised to see him take out a Uso or Zayn on Friday night's show.

#1. He may challenge Roman Reigns for the world title on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is on top of the professional wrestling world. He has been the Universal Champion for over two years now. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship, thus making him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Every professional wrestler wants to be in Roman Reigns' spot, and thus they want to dethrone him as the top star in the industry. Kross has already made it clear that Reigns' time is almost up in his mind.

Karrion Kross may officially target Roman Reigns now that The Head of the Table's rivalry with Drew McIntyre is seemingly complete. With Extreme Rules, Crown Jewel, and Survivor Series all coming up, there are several significant events where the two men could clash.

What do you think Karrion Kross will do on WWE SmackDown following the Clash at the Castle event? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh