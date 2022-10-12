Other NJPW wrestlers to join reformed stable, battle in major gimmick match - 5 potential directions for The OC following Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' surprising return on WWE RAW

Judgment Day and AJ Styles continued their rivalry on the latest episode of WWE RAW. After a series of attacks and mind games, The Phenomenal One shocked the WWE Universe by appearing to join the evil group.

However, fans and The Judgment Day didn't realize Styles was tricking the group. While the former world champion hugged Balor, familiar music blared through the speakers. Luke Gallows and reigning NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson made their shocking returns as the fans erupted with cheers.

An all-out brawl then took place between The OC and Judgment Day. Styles, Gallows, and Anderson ultimately sent the devious stable packing. Now fans are curious to know what lies ahead for the reunited trio. What will they do on WWE RAW? Who might they wrestle in the coming weeks?

Below are five potential directions for The OC following Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' shocking return on WWE RAW.

#5. The OC already looks to be feuding with Judgment Day on WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW was an explosive show with many standout moments. For many, the most memorable part of the program was when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned and reunited with AJ Styles.

Given that the duo returned by fighting The Judgment Day, the most apparent immediate direction for The OC is to feud with the devious stable. While they don't have an answer for Rhea Ripley yet, they are at least even with the male superstars of the evil stable.

WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia is just weeks away. Hence, the big event may be the perfect place for the two stables to collide for the first time ever properly.

#4. The group may unite with Rey Mysterio or Edge for Survivor Series WarGames

Edge and Finn Balor

WWE Crown Jewel isn't the only upcoming event. WWE RAW stars will also compete at the Survivor Series WarGames premium live event. No matches have been officially announced for the card, although both male and female WarGames bouts are expected to take place.

Given no competitors have been announced for either WarGames Match, there's a chance that Judgment Day and The OC could battle inside the dangerous structure. Judgment Day will need a fourth male superstar to compete inside the cage, but they seem to be very capable recruiters.

The OC has a few options for a fourth teammate, as Rey Mysterio has been dealing with Judgment Day for months now. However, his refusal to strike Dominik may make him a poor choice. Edge is undoubtedly seething after Ripley's assault on Beth Phoenix, so he could be an intriguing partner for The OC, especially given his rivalry with Styles earlier this year.

#3. Other Bullet Club stars may crossover and join The Good Brothers on WWE RAW

As noted earlier, Karl Anderson is the current New Japan Pro-Wrestling NEVER Openweight Champion. Anderson and Gallows are also members of Japan's iconic Bullet Club faction.

Both New Japan and some members of the Bullet Club stable reacted to Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows appearing on WWE RAW. The NJPW World Twitter account shared WWE's tweet announcing the stars' return. Meanwhile, Jay White and other members publicly commented on the move. You can check out Jay White's Tweet below.

While a partnership of some kind with New Japan seems unlikely, it certainly isn't impossible. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are seemingly finishing up their commitments with the Japan-based company despite now working for WWE. If there is a deal of some kind in place, White, Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Chris Bey, or even Juice Robinson could join their stablemates on WWE RAW.

#2. Gallows and Anderson may shockingly betray AJ Styles and join Judgment Day

Judgment Day

If Judgment Day has proven anything, it's that they are incredibly manipulative. The group has attempted to break up friendships and even families to further grow their ranks, all hoping for success on WWE RAW.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were able to convince Finn Balor to join their cause right after his brief alliance with AJ Styles. More recently, the faction managed to somehow drive a wedge between the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

There's a chance that the devious Judgment Day could once again break a seemingly inseparable bond. Finn Balor is a former stablemate and friend of Gallows and Anderson. Hence, the Irishman convincing the two stars to join him isn't unrealistic. If the imposing faction adds the former RAW Tag Team Champions to their lineup, they may be unstoppable.

#1. The OC may feud with The Bloodline after their WWE RAW return

The Bloodline

While the trio made an immediate impact by fighting off The Judgment Day, the devious faction isn't the most dominant stable in WWE. Judgment Day is likely the most imposing threat on WWE RAW, but only when The Bloodline isn't present.

The Bloodline is the top faction not only in WWE but seemingly in professional wrestling as a whole. The stable consists of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, Paul Heyman, and The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. Reigns holds both world titles in WWE, while The Usos hold both sets of main roster tag team titles.

The OC and The Bloodline haven't yet had a proper feud. AJ Styles and Roman Reigns briefly battled in 2016, and The Usos battled Gallows & Anderson at various points in their WWE careers. But, a proper stable warefare hasn't taken place yet. Two of the best-known factions of the past decade clashing would make for exciting television.

What do you hope to see from The OC following the return of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on WWE RAW? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

