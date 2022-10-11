Returning RAW superstar is currently a titleholder in another promotion - 4 times a champion from another wrestling company appeared on WWE programming 

For many wrestlers, competing in WWE is the ultimate goal. World Wrestling Entertainment is by far the biggest promotion in professional wrestling, and it has been for the majority of the past forty years.

Some wrestlers are a product of the company's developmental system, but many performed for other promotions before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. Many of these stars had championship gold in other companies. A handful have even been champions when appearing on WWE television.

While this list covers four champions of other promotions appearing on WWE programming, the opposite has occurred, as well. The most notable example is likely when Alundra Blayze, the-then WWF Women's Champion, appeared on WCW Monday Nitro with the title after her contract expired.

The Hall of Famer infamously dropped the WWF Women's Championship belt into a trash can, which is considered a key moment in the Monday Night War. While not every example is as dramatic or as sensational, each is an intriguing footnote in wrestling history.

Below are four times a champion from another wrestling company appeared on WWE programming.

#4. Karl Anderson is currently a champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling

Karl Anderson has had a busy year in professional wrestling. He spent time with IMPACT Wrestling, where he and Luke Gallows held the IMPACT Tag Team Titles. He's also been a regular for New Japan Pro Wrestling while occasionally appearing on NJPW STRONG in the United States.

He, alongside Gallows, shockingly returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. AJ Styles realized that he needed backup to combat The Judgment Day, so he called his former stablemates.

With The O.C now back on WWE television, fans are quickly realizing that Machine Gun is currently a champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He defeated Tama Tonga for the NEVER Openweight Title on June 12. Fans will be interested in what he does next givn that he's a champion of one promotion while also now working for another.

#3. Mickie James appeared in the Royal Rumble while working for IMPACT Wrestling

Mickie James

On October 23, 2021, Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo to capture the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship. This came just months after the former Women's Champion was released from World Wrestling Entertainment in a controversial fashion.

Her being a champion along with the controversial departure made it all the more surprising when Mickie James was announced to compete in a match with WWE. A video package on the January 7 episode of SmackDown revealed her to be a competitor in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Mickie entered the match at #20 and lasted over ten minutes before being eliminated. She was announced as the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion and even came out to the ring to her Hardcore Country theme song with her belt. James lost the title to Tasha Steelz a little over a month later.

#2. Taz won the ECW Championship and brought it to WWE

WrestleVaux @WrestleVaux April 18, 2000



For the first time, the WWF Champion meets the ECW Champion on Smackdown when Triple H (WWF Champion) battles Tazz (ECW Champion).



Triple H defeats Tazz in a result that is hotly debated to this day by fans and critics of the outcome. April 18, 2000For the first time, the WWF Champion meets the ECW Champion on Smackdown when Triple H (WWF Champion) battles Tazz (ECW Champion).Triple H defeats Tazz in a result that is hotly debated to this day by fans and critics of the outcome. https://t.co/s54tnr2oCz

Taz signed with WWE in December 1999 and debuted at the 2000 Royal Rumble after making a name for himself in Extreme Championship Wrestling. Just a few months later, the Human Suplex Machine shockingly appeared on ECW programming again.

At an ECW house show on April 14th, 2000, Taz showed up and quickly defeated Mike Awesome for the ECW Championship. Awesome was going to World Championship Wrestling full-time and Taz's appearance was a favor to Paul Heyman.

Taz went on to lose the title to Tommy Dreamer less than three weeks later, but before doing so he appeared on the April 18 edition of SmackDown. As the reigning ECW World Heavyweight Champion, The Human Suplex Machine wrestled Triple H but lost in under six minutes.

#1. Ric Flair brought the WCW World's Heavyweight Championship to the WWF

Bobby The Brain Heenan and Ric Flair

On January 11th 1991, The Nature Boy Ric Flair defeated Sting to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. While his reign included a disputed and unrecognized title loss to Tatsumi Fujinami, Flair was a celebrated champion until he had a dispute with Jim Herd over his persona and look.

Flair ended up being fired by Herd while still in possession of the Big Gold Belt. On the September 9, 1991 edition of Prime Time Wrestling, The Nature Boy appeared on WWE programming with WCW's title. Bobby Heenan proclaimed Flair to be the "Real World's Champion" .

The Nature Boy was only a member of the WWE roster for under a year and a half before returning to WCW, but he managed to capture the world title on two occasions. Of all his memorable moments during that period, appearing with WCW's belt on a WWE program is near the top.

Were you shocked to see a champion in New Japan Pro Wrestling show up on WWE RAW? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

