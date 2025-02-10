5 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

The upcoming edition of WWE RAW is expected to see the build-up of the feuds and storylines for Elimination Chamber. The event is only a few weeks away, and the excitement is at an all-time high. Several things have been promoted for tonight's show, including two qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber.

However, the ending of the show would remain the focal point. It will shed light on the upcoming direction of the storylines and what WWE considers the most significant. From WWE RAW concluding with a chaotic brawl between Jey Uso and Gunther to a fleeting reunion of former stablemates, several things could happen.

Let's take a look at five potential endings to tonight's Monday Night RAW:

#5. Rhea Ripley may come to the aid of Damage CTRL

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are set to battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match tonight, which could be the main event of the show. Following the bout, members of The Judgment Day may launch a brutal attack on the duo. However, Rhea Ripley could come to the aid of the Damage CTRL members, leading to a chaotic situation in the ring.

In an attempt to take out Morgan, The Eradicator could inadvertently land a blow to IYO SKY, sending the latter reeling on the mat. This could deal a huge blow to the already tumultuous relationship between both stars after what happened last week. With Ripley standing still in disbelief at her actions, Monday Night RAW could go off the air.

#4. Logan Paul may steal a victory over Rey Mysterio

Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio will collide in a huge Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. With The Maverick participating, the match is likely to end in controversy. Just when victory would be in Mysterio's reach, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods may appear from the shadows.

Standing across the ringside, The New Day could distract the legendary luchador, as they have unfinished business with him. Logan Paul could take advantage of the situation and steal a huge victory over Rey Mysterio to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

#3. Bayley could stand side by side with IYO SKY

Bayley is scheduled to compete against Lyra Valkyria in another Women's Qualifying Match for the Elimination Chamber. Although it is set to be a tough contest, the 35-year-old is expected to emerge victorious. Right after the bout, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez may appear and launch a brutal attack on The Role Model.

However, IYO SKY could come to the rescue to equalize the numbers game. She might drive The Judgment Day members away, leaving Bayley as the only one left in the ring. For a brief moment, the two former Damage CTRL stablemates could stand side by side, staring at each other.

#2. Penta may compete in an impromptu match on WWE RAW

Ludwig Kaiser isn't the only superstar who has a problem with Penta. It appears that Pete Dunne is also another name. Both superstars seemingly formed a temporary alliance on WWE RAW, as seen last week. Kaiser and Dunne could challenge the luchador to a tag team match tonight.

Adam Pearce could make this match official for the main event, asking Penta to find a tag team partner by the end of the night. In a surprising turn of events, AJ Styles might return and join forces with El Miedo as a tag team partner. They could deliver an incredible match against Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne.

#1. Jey Uso and Gunther may engage in a wild brawl

One of the potential ways WWE RAW can end tonight is with a huge altercation between Jey Uso and Gunther. The YEET Master is expected to choose The Ring General as his opponent for WrestleMania 41. With The Show of Shows just two months away, WWE may look to build up this feud starting tonight.

Gunther and Jey could once again get involved in a war of words, which might ultimately lead to a massive brawl between the two superstars. A horde of securities could rush to the ring to separate the two men but to no avail. The brawl could continue across the ringside during WWE RAW as the show goes off-air.

