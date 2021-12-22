5 potential feuds for AJ Styles on RAW as a singles competitor

WWE has undoubtedly spiced things up by splitting AJ Styles and Omos on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The former tag team champions had tensions brewing as they appeared on Miz TV. Following the Talk Show, Styles and Omos competed in a tag team match against The Mysterios, and their relationship further deteriorated.

During the bout, The Phenomenal One tried to tag in Omos. The Seven-Foot Giant turned away, allowing Rey Mysterio to roll AJ up from behind for the win. After the match, Styles called Omos a "piece of trash," which The Giant didn't take too kindly and shoved him back.

In response, Styles tried to hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Omos, but the latter hoisted him into the air and hurled him eight feet down to the canvas. The giant then made it clear that the next time he saw his former partner, it would be for a match.

With that being said, AJ took to Twitter to react to a tweet from WWE's official handle and stated that his split with Omos marks the beginning of a bright future.

With Styles now fighting solo, the locker room will undoubtedly be on notice. In this article, we look at five potential feuds for AJ Styles as a singles competitor on WWE RAW:

#5 AJ Styles vs. Omos

This David against Goliath battle is all set to take place on the next edition of RAW.

The animosity between AJ Styles and his former partner Omos has undoubtedly gone through the roof as both superstars will look to outdo the other in this battle. The Phenomenal One will be cognisant of The Giant's brute strength and will look to counter with his immense athleticism.

This must-watch contest will truly keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

