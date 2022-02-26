5 Potential feuds for Bad Bunny if he returns to WWE this year

Bad Bunny made a huge splash in WWE during the opening months of 2021. He first appeared at the Royal Rumble event to kickstart a feud with The Miz, before eventually stepping into the ring at WrestleMania 37.

The Puerto-Rican rapper stunned the WWE Universe with his impressive performance at the Show of Shows. He teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. At one point during the match, Bunny delivered a Canadian Destroyer to Morrison at ringside.

After an extraordinary performance, Bad Bunny rode off to begin his world tour and was once again focused on his music career. However, it wouldn't be long before the former WWE 24/7 Champion would return again as he entered the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match.

In the match, Bunny entered the match as entrant #27 and collided with some of the biggest WWE Superstars today. He jaw-droppingly made it to the final four, before ultimately being eliminated by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.

During his initial run with the company, fans and co-workers alike displayed a lot of praise for the rapper. Executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque spoke fondly about Bunny's work and application:

"There's always opportunities to do one-offs or the big-tier, especially with somebody that loves what we do, like it's that with Bad Bunny. What they don't know is that he's been in the Performance Center for the last 3 to 4 months training every day. He wanted to do this. He moved himself to Orlando. He's been there every day working; I mean hard."

It is highly likely that the worldwide rapping sensation will return to WWE again in the future for a high-profile feud. If not WrestleMania 38, then maybe somewhere down the line like at SummerSlam in July, which is taking place in Nashville at the Nissan Stadium.

On that note, let's take a look at five potential feuds for Bad Bunny if he returns to WWE this year.

#5 Bad Bunny vs. Happy Corbin

If the WWE Universe wants to rally behind someone to finally shut the mouth of Happy Corbin, they need to look no further than Bad Bunny.

Bunny already has experience fighting an egotiscal heel (The Miz), so he would seemingly fall into a storyline with Corbin without any issues. The former Lone Wolf could state that he is wealthier and happier, whilst Madcap Moss throws in a few bunny jokes.

There could be a series of events where Corbin upstages Bad Bunny. It can then lead to Corbin finally receiving his comeuppance on a big show to the delight of the WWE Universe.

It's clear that the company are high on Happy Corbin, so they would see no problem with him receiving mainstream attention in a feud with the rapper.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell