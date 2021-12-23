5 potential feuds for Becky Lynch if she retains her RAW Women's Championship at Day 1

Becky Lynch has not missed a beat since returning earlier this year after maternity leave.

The Man made a comeback at SummerSlam 2021 to beat SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair within seconds. She then successfully defended the gold at Extreme Rules 2021 against The EST thanks to interference from Sasha Banks. The three women subsequently competed in a Triple Threat Match for the title at Crown Jewel 2021, in which Becky again came out on top.

Post WWE Draft, Lynch moved to RAW and exchanged her title with Charlotte Flair, the red brand's Women's Champion, as the latter came to SmackDown. The two women competed at Survivor Series 2021 in a Champion vs. Champion Match in which Big Time Becks again prevailed.

The RAW Women's Champion is currently up against a young adversary in Liv Morgan. The feud between the two superstars is undoubtedly heating up, with Becky already prevailing in an encounter for the championship on the December 6 episode of RAW.

The two women will clash in a rematch for the title at the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view. If Big Time Becks successfully retains the gold, there will undoubtedly be a host of new challengers looking to dethrone her for the title.

In this article, we look at five potential feuds for Becky Lynch if she retains her RAW Women's Championship at Day 1:

#5 Becky Lynch vs. Queen Zelina

Queen Zelina is one of the brightest talents on Monday Night RAW.

The current Queen of WWE, as well as the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion, has undoubtedly soared to great heights in the promotion. Despite her recent loss to Rhea Ripley, she is still a force to be reckoned with.

Having conquered the Queen's Crown and the tag team gold, the only title missing from her impressive repository is the RAW Women's Championship. Zelina would undoubtedly look to change this by challenging Becky Lynch if she successfully retains her title at Day 1.

The contest will undoubtedly be a classic, with impressive in-ring abilities being exhibited by both the superstars.

