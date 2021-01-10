Top 5 potential feuds for Karrion Kross after NXT New Year's Evil

Karrion Kross is a very special character in NXT, and he can easily become the focal point of the show. Although many people have been critical of Kross' in-ring ability, his compelling gimmick makes him a must-see attraction.

Kross has quickly become a dangerous player on the back-and-gold brand. He missed a few months when he suffered a separated shoulder last summer. Still, he bounced back at NXT New Year's Evil with a decisive win over Damian Priest.

Various reports have suggested that Priest will be called up to the main roster. So it's safe to assume that this feud is over. As a result, Kross needs a new rivalry.

From challenging for the NXT Championship to battling some of the brand's top stars, Kross could head in any number of compelling directions. Here's a look at some possible feuds for Kross as he prepares to begin a new chapter of his career.

#5 Karrion Kross vs. Adam Cole

Adam Cole staring at the hourglass left by Scarlett

Since Adam Cole dropped the NXT Championship, he has stayed away from the title picture. Like Kross, Cole is looking for a new feud. He'll compete in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which begins next week. But he still seems like a perfect target for Kross.

As one of NXT's main stars, Cole could help Kross return to the main event scene. Cole's rivalry with Pat McAfee kept him in the spotlight on the black-and-gold brand, and a feud with Kross would achieve the same goal.

Because the Undisputed ERA turned face recently, a heel like Kross can be the perfect enemy for the group. Plus, a few months ago, Kross seemed to be coming after Cole when he used an hourglass to send a message to the NXT Champion. Maybe NXT will bring this rivalry back to the forefront.

It would be interesting to see Cole and Kross clash in a star-studded feud. NXT could easily launch this feud, as both former champions need a heated rivalry to help them stay relevant.