5 potential finishes for Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW

WWE RAW could be a huge night for Damage CTRL. Bianca Belair will issue an open challenge for her RAW Women's Championship that could be answered by Bayley. Plus, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line.

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in a rematch of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament finals.

Aliyah and Raquel's win wasn't without controversy. Aliyah pinned Dakota Kai even though she wasn't the legal competitor in the match. Damage CTRL hopes to right their perceived wrong on WWE RAW and win the gold.

Below are five potential finishes for Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Titles on WWE RAW.

#5. A non-finish that extends the feud to next week's WWE RAW

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have had quite the journey over the past several months. Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of World Wrestling Entertainment during a live episode of WWE RAW. They were stripped off their titles and it was announced that new champions would be determined in a tournament.

After weeks, the belts were seemingly forgotten, but once Triple H took over, a tag team title tournament was made almost immediately.

With the championship match being contested, there's a chance that the champions still won't be solidified even after WWE RAW. There may be some kind of disputed finish to the bout, like a double pin or no-contest from interference that could delay the title match for yet another week.

#4. Asuka and Alexa Bliss stop Damage CTRL from winning

Alexa Bliss and Asuka

At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her return after nearly a year, with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY by her side to target Bianca Belair. The next night on WWE RAW, they further injured an already-hurt Becky Lynch to send a message to the roster.

Apart from Belair, the two stars to stand up to the faction were Asuka and Alexa Bliss. The duo battled Damage CTRL on several occasions in sanctioned bouts and in wild brawls.

The duo may not be finished with IYO, Dakota, and Bayley. They may come down during the bout to either cost Damage CTRL the win, or to at least prevent them from cheating.

#3. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeat their opponents to win the gold on WWE RAW

While many expect Bayley to play a part in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship bout on WWE RAW, there's no guarantee that will be necessary. Fans and superstars alike must keep in mind just how talented both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are.

They've won tag team championship gold on NXT, albeit with different partners. Additionally, IYO SKY is a former NXT Women's Champion. Both superstars have a long history of professional wrestling performing internationally prior to signing with WWE.

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai may not need Bayley's help to defeat the current reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Kai may hit her big boot or SKY may hit a beautiful moonsault, leading to Damage CTRL winning the belts.

#2. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez

To many, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez were the underdog stories of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Neither star has been on the main roster for a long time, and they had little experience working together prior to the tournament.

Raquel is undoubtedly an intimidating competitor, but the same can't be said for Aliyah. Yet despite their differences and doubts from both fans and superstars alike, the pair won.

The duo may not be done surprising people. When they clash with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on WWE RAW, they may pull off another major win. If the duo do defeat Kai and SKY, they should no longer be considered underdogs or fluke winners, but be undisputed champions.

#1. Bayley helps Kai and Sky win

Damage CTRL on a roll

While IYO SKY and Dakota Kai may not need Bayley to help them win, there's a strong chance that Bayley will be ringside.

Bayley isn't above cheating; in fact, she's a professional at doing so. She would cheat if it meant helping her comrades win gold. Her help may extend past just interference and blatant cheating, however. She may coach the team, being a multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She's won the WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championship. Her coaching is invaluable.

Will the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions be able to retain their gold on WWE RAW? Could Damage CTRL right a wrong they suffered a few weeks ago? Fans will keep a close eye on this upcoming bout in order to witness how it unfolds.

