Huge return, rivalry revisited - 5 superstars who could accept Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship open challenge 

Bianca Belair is in for a big night on WWE RAW and is set to defend her WWE RAW Women's Championship in an open challenge. The opponent is yet to be known. The bout was first revealed in an advertisement that was played during the latest episode of SmackDown.

The EST of WWE captured the gold by defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Since capturing the WWE RAW Women's Championship, Belair has gone on to defeat all comers, including Becky Lynch, Carmella, Sonya Deville, and Asuka.

WWE RAW will also feature a bout for the Women's Tag Team Titles. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez will take on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Two major championship bouts in one night offer an exciting lineup for viewers, but there are major questions heading into the show.

Who will stand up and accept Bianca Belair's open challenge? Could a superstar return from injury or a sabbatical to take on the champion? Will a superstar from NXT move up to the main roster? There are numerous exciting choices who could serve as Belair's opponent.

Below are 5 superstars who could possibly accept Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship open challenge.

#5. NXT's Mandy Rose could challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Mandy Rose

An interesting challenger for Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship is Mandy Rose.

Once known as The Golden Goddess, Rose has reinvented herself since moving to the NXT brand last year. She created the faction known as Toxic Attraction, which also features Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Most impressively, Mandy captured the NXT Women's Championship on the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT.

After nearly a year, Rose is still the NXT Women's Champion, but a main roster call-up for the entire faction may be on the horizon. Gigi and Jacy have appeared on SmackDown a few times now, so Mandy Rose challenging Bianca Belair could be her way of moving brands.

If nothing else, a championship vs. championship match on RAW would be very intriguing.

#4. Charlotte Flair could return to challenge for the belt

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female superstars of all time. She's held the WWE RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Championship along with the Women's Tag Team Championship. She's headlined several Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania.

The Queen has been away from television for several months now. She last appeared at the WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match. Fans are itching for the talented superstar to return and expect it to occur any day now.

Bianca Blair and Charlotte have had a handful of recorded matches on both WWE RAW and NXT, however they've yet to have a fully fleshed-out rivalry. If Charlotte Flair were to accept Bianca's open challenge, it could pave the way for a proper feud between the two super athletes.

#3. Rhea Ripley could finally get her WWE RAW Women's Championship match

Rhea Ripley is one of the most successful female superstars in WWE. She's captured the NXT and RAW Women's Championships along with the Women's Tag Team Titles. She also held the NXT UK Women's Championship prior to the brand being discontinued.

The Eradicator of Judgment Day earned a championship opportunity several months ago on WWE RAW. Unfortunately, the Australian was injured and couldn't appear on television for several weeks and thus couldn't battle Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. Carmella ultimately ended up in Rhea's spot but failed to dethrone the champion.

With Rhea healthy and ready to compete, she may want the title opportunity she was never able to capitalize on. If Ripley does challenge Belair for the gold, Bianca may struggle to defeat The Ripper.

If Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest are ringside, Belair could be in an even more unfavorable position.

#2. Bayley could go for the gold

Bayley at SummerSlam

Bayley is the most obvious choice of a challenger for Bianca Belair on WWE RAW. She fits the role for a number of important reasons, not least of which is that she feuded with Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2021 before suffering an injury. Their feud never concluded.

The former Hugger first targeted Bianca upon returning alongside her Damage CTRL faction. At Clash at the Castle, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai defeated Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca. Not only did Damage CTRL win, but Bayley pinned Belair in the bout.

If Bayley does choose to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship, her faction may leave the show with all of the gold.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are scheduled to battle Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez on the very same night. If they win their tag bout and Bayley defeats Bianca, all three stars will be champions.

#1. Sasha Banks could return to challenge Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

Sasha Banks with Kayla Braxton

While there are numerous great options for WWE to select as Bianca Belair's opponent, there is one female superstar who will get the world talking the most. Bianca's opponent on RAW could potentially be Sasha Banks.

The Boss was last seen as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Naomi. Both superstars walked out of the company earlier this year, although there are constant rumors and speculation over a potential return.

Sasha Banks has a history with Bianca Belair. The two women were in the main event of WrestleMania together and even won an ESPY. If The Boss returns to the company, a match with Bianca may be the perfect way to bring her back.

There are numerous stars who could potentially answer Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Championship open challenge. Will a returning star accept? Could a regular member of the Monday Night RAW roster take on the champion? No matter who accepts the champion's challenge, it'll be an exciting bout.

