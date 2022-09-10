Bianca Belair issues challenge for a title match on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has issued an open challenge for the RAW Women's Championship next week on Monday night RAW.

She has been feuding with Damage CTRL, Bayley's heel faction with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. The EST challenged the horsewoman on this week's episode of RAW, offering her a shot at the brand's women's title. The leader of Damage CTRL rebuffed the idea, claiming that it wasn't time for the championship match. Bayley recently called out the RAW Women's Champion and even went as far as to call the champ selfish.

During tonight's edition of SmackDown, an advertisement for RAW was shown and announced that Bianca has issued an Open Challenge for the title on Monday's edition of the red brand.

At Clash at the Castle, Bianca teamed up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to battle Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag team match. Damage CTRL picked up the victory after pinning Belair at the Premium Live Event.

Bianca Belair puts WWE faction on notice

Following the loss at Clash at the Castle, the 33-year-old took to Twitter to deliver a message to Damage CTRL. The EST posted an image of her being surrounded by the group and mocked them. Bianca noted that eagles fly alone while pigeons flock together.

"Don’t be afraid of being outnumbered. Eagles fly alone. Pigeons flock together. #ESTofWWE #WWERAW"

In addition to the Open Challenge, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL will battle Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Edge will also battle Dominik Mysterio after she shockingly joined The Judgment Day last week on RAW.

Bianca captured the RAW Women's Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Her title reign is at 158 days and there is no end in sight. It will be interesting to see who accepts the challenge on Monday.

