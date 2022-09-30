Injured superstar to return, RAW stars invade the Blue brand - 5 potential finishes for Bayley vs. Shotzi on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is set to feature a first-time-ever one-on-one match between former RAW Women's Champion Bayley and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Shotzi.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY officially formed Damage CTRL at SummerSlam. The trio has been wreaking havoc on both WWE SmackDown and RAW ever since. The faction often uses its numbers to get ahead.

The trio also isn't afraid to hurt women on the roster, as they injured Becky Lynch and put Aliyah on the shelf. The group was seemingly ready to do the same to Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah's tag team partner, before Shotzi shockingly saved the day.

Shotzi has made it clear that she is sick of Bayley and Damage CTRL's attitude. The underrated star hopes to shut them up by defeating Bayley on WWE SmackDown. What will happen when the two stars collide one-on-one for the first time ever? How will the bout potentially conclude?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Bayley vs. Shotzi on WWE SmackDown.

#5. RAW Superstars will show up on WWE SmackDown to target Damage CTRL

RAW and SmackDown stars seem to be able to jump around from show to show lately. While that unfortunately damages the credibility of the brand split, it can lead to some intriguing moments.

Damage CTRL appearing on both WWE SmackDown and RAW does make sense, as IYO and Dakota currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. While that doesn't quite explain why Bayley can wrestle on SmackDown, fans seem willing to overlook it.

With that being said, Damage CTRL has made a lot of enemies on RAW in addition to the ones they've made on SmackDown. Most notably, the trio is in a rivalry with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. The trio cannot stand each other and typically brawl at any time.

There's a chance that the RAW stars will show up on SmackDown and interfere in the match. While it'd give Bayley the win by disqualification, it would allow Belair, Bliss, and Asuka to get their hands on their hated rivals. If Shotzi and even Raquel join in, Damage CTRL could experience having the odds stacked against them for once.

#4. Bayley will pin Shotzi without help

Bayley is an incredible pro wrestler who has built up a Hall of Fame resume and continues to reach new heights. She even tries to help others grow along the way, including Dakota and IYO.

During her time with World Wrestling Entertainment, she's held the WWE SmackDown, RAW, and NXT Women's Championships. She's also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

While Shotzi is talented, Bayley has reached heights in wrestling that very few can match. There's a strong likelihood that Bayley will hit her inverted DDT or the Bayley-To-Belly Suplex and defeat the green-haired superstar in the center of the ring.

#3. Damage CTRL will interfere to help Bayley defeat The Ballsy Badass on WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL

While Bayley is extremely talented, she has proven that she'll do whatever it takes to succeed. Be it Sasha Banks in the past or Damage CTRL in the present, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion isn't above having assistance to win a match.

Shotzi is a tough competitor, so Bayley may require assistance in defeating The Ballsy Badass. Even if she doesn't necessarily need the help, she may seek it out because it's the easier route to victory. While that isn't an honorable approach, it may prove to be successful.

Dakota Kai may hit a big kick or distract the referee while IYO SKY lands a moonsault on Shotzi. Whatever they do, the pair will likely find a way to interfere and help Bayley get a pinfall victory.

#2. Shotzi will surprise the world and defeat Bayley

Shotzi could get an upset win

Some fans may overlook Shotzi's abilities. There's a chance that it could potentially work in Shotzi's favor when she takes on Bayley on WWE SmackDown.

The green-haired superstar is a good in-ring competitor and is more than willing to risk it all for a win. Shotzi is also a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and had success in the past.

Shotzi may encounter the perfect scenario where she is motivated to succeed while her opponent may be choosing to overlook her skills.

If Bayley doesn't take Shotzi seriously or instead focuses too much on her other rivalries, the former Hugger may get caught with a quick pin or suffer an even more decisive pinfall victory.

#1. Aliyah will return to help out her former rival and even the odds on WWE SmackDown

Shotzi and Aliyah

Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez were a tag team that many fans thought would be first-round eliminations in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Aliyah hasn't had a ton of success and there was no real evidence of chemistry between the duo.

Despite all of the reasons people thought the two would fail, they went on to win the tournament and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, the pair lost the titles soon after and Aliyah went down with an injury. Shotzi has surprisingly come to Raquel's aid, despite at one point being a major thorn in Aliyah's side.

Raquel Rodriguez will likely be in Shotzi's corner when she takes on Bayley, but they will still be outnumbered. Aliyah could potentially return from injury to even up the odds.

The idea of Aliyah and Shotzi on the same side may seem strange, but enemies aligning to stand against a new threat isn't unheard of. If Aliyah does even the odds, the bout may end with a Shotzi win or even a no contest.

Bayley has been riding a wave of momentum since returning to SummerSlam. Will Shotzi be able to slow down the former Hugger's race to the top? Fans will have to tune in to WWE SmackDown to find out.

Who do you think will prevail when Bayley goes one-on-one with Shotzi on WWE SmackDown? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

