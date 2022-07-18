5 potential finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Carmella on WWE RAW: Shocking title switch, top star interferes, and more

Bianca Belair is the WWE RAW Women's Champion. At WrestleMania 38, she had a show-stealing bout with the-then champion, Becky Lynch. Bianca defeated Big Time Becks and has held onto the championship for months since the event. She's battled the likes of Zelina Vega, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and even Becky Lynch.

She's recently had a new contender for the championship on WWE RAW. At Money in the Bank, Belair successfully defended her championship against Carmella. The threat of the former SmackDown Women's Champion still looms, however.

On last week's WWE RAW, Carmella challenged Belair for the title and it seemed as if Bianca would pick up the win. Becky Lynch decided to distract Bianca ringside and that led to the EST of WWE getting counted out. As a result, The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE won the match and has a title shot this week.

What will happen when Carmella faces Bianca Belair again for the WWE RAW Women's Championship? Could the third time be the charm for The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE? Will Bianca lose her title?

Below are 5 potential finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Carmella on WWE RAW.

#5. There may be a countout finish

Carmella and Bianca Belair

The upcoming bout between The EST of WWE and The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE may not end in a pinfall or via submission. Instead, a winner may be decided by a countout.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch distracted Bianca Belair long enough outside the ring to allow the referee to count Belair out and award Carmella the win.

With the precedence of this already ocurring, something similar may happen once again. This time, however, it may be Carmella who ends up getting counted out. If Bianca lays The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE out on the floor with a K.O.D. or some other maneuver, Carmella may be unable to get back into the ring within the referee's count of ten.

#4. Carmella might be victorious but will not leave as champion

Bianca Belair vs. Carmella on WWE RAW is in a championship bout, but that doesn't guarantee that Carmella will leave with the title if she wins the match. Last week was proof of exactly that.

On last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Carmella took on Becky Lynch in a championship bout. As mentioned, Carmella did win the contest but only through countout. Unless a stipulation changes the rules, titles do not change hands due to disqualification or countout.

If Belair accidentally gets herself disqualified, Carmella wins the match but Bianca retains the title. If another countout win comes along Carmella's way, Bianca still leaves with the gold. The champion's advantage is in full effect and it may come into play.

#3. Becky Lynch may attack both superstars

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch hasn't been in the best headspace in recent months. Since losing the WWE RAW Women's Championship, she's been erratical.

Things have shifted in Big Time Becks' favor recently, though. On the July 4th edition of WWE RAW, Becky took on rival Asuka in a No Holds Barred main event bout. While the match was quite even, Becky walked away with the win after slamming Asuka through a table.

With momentum building, Lynch made it clear she wants to be back in the title hunt. Words may not be enough to express her desire to win her title back, however. Instead, Lynch may opt to show how badly she wants the RAW Women's Championship again by attacking both the stars. While a no contest or double disqualification isn't ideal, it would make a statement. Becky wants the gold!

#2. Bianca Belair may retain her championship

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch on April 2nd at WrestleMania 38 to capture the RAW Women's Championship. Since then, she's had wins over Zelina, Asuka, Sonya Deville, and even Carmella herself.

While she's had some big wins, her title reign hasn't been stagnant yet. With Rhea Ripley likely due to be back soon along with Bayley returning at some point, there are still some big rivals left for the EST of WWE. As a result, the company may not be quick to take the title off her shoulders.

Instead, there's a high likelihood that Belair will retain her title when she goes toe-to-toe with Carmella on WWE RAW. Bianca has cleanly and soundly defeated some of the top stars in the industry, including Carmella. The Staten Island Princess may be on that list once again.

#1. Carmella could become the new WWE RAW Women's Champion

Carmella is constantly underestimated by both competitors but especially by the WWE Universe. Despite being on the main roster for six years, some still question her ability. Her accolades prove just how successful she is.

The cocky blonde is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. She's held the WWE 24/7 Championship on four different occasions, and has also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once. Beyond her title wins, she's a two-time Money in the Bank winner, a Mixed Match Challenge champion, and she won the 2019 WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

Her success speaks for itself. She has won major matches before and while she may not be the athlete Bianca is, she could very well find a way to win. For whatever reason, most don't believe the former SmackDown Women's Champion can win the title. In fact, most would be shocked to see if it happens. With her accolades and skills, they shouldn't be surprised if by a hook or by crook Carmella walks out with the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

What will happen when Carmella and WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair clash? For now, fans will have to wait until WWE RAW airs to find out.

