WWE is no stranger to power couples. Dating back to the 1980's with Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth up to the present day, World Wrestling Entertainment hasn't shyed away from highlighting real-life couples to advance characters and storylines.

Currently, there are many notable couples in the company. Corey Graves and Carmella, The Miz and Maryse, along with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are all married, real-life pairs.

Another notable real-life relationship features RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and one-half of The Street Profits, Montez Ford. While the two are often seen together on social media and shows such as The Bump, they're rarely linked on-screen with RAW and SmackDown.

There's a possibility of Ford and Belair being united on-screen as well. With numerous opponents for the pair to combat and plenty of potential storylines that could see the duo interact, how could Bianca and Montez appear together?

Below are 5 Ways Bianca Belair and Montez Ford could be in the same WWE storyline.

#5. A heel could try to seduce one of them

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have been married for four years. The extremely athletic duo have both found great success in their business lives, and are also seemingly happy in their personal lives.

Despite being happy, there's always somebody who could mess things up for the couple. A heel could attempt to interfere in their relationship. A superstar could flirt with Montez or even take things too far. This can be done out of genuine interest or more than likely as a way of hurting Bianca. We've seen this done in the past with the likes of Mandy Rose attempting to seduce Jimmy Uso just to hurt Naomi.

On the flip side, a superstar could potentially hit on Bianca. If a male superstar attempted to break up their relationship, an intriguing story could be told. Who knows, there could even potentially be a love triangle with Angelo Dawkins.

#4. Ford and Belair could have a feud with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair have been at each other's throats ever since Becky returned at WWE SummerSlam last year. It was a huge event where Becky defeated Bianca in seconds which surprised everybody, not least of which was Belair herself.

With Becky still wanting the WWE RAW Women's Championship, this feud is unlikely to be over. An interesting twist that could keep attention on the rivalry is if both powerful women brought in their husbands to join the feud.

Seth Rollins is one of the top stars in the company and Montez seems ready to be pushed as a singles star. Rollins would be the perfect superstar to elevate Ford. Plus, Seth and Becky have teamed together in the past. A feud between married couples would be logical.

#3. WWE Mixed Match Challenge could return

WWE @WWE



Watch the FULL MATCH here:



Courtesy of

@RonKillings The WWE Mixed Match Challenge Finals at #WWETLC 2018 = A night that #RTruth would never forget!Watch the FULL MATCH here: ms.spr.ly/6010pVsDq Courtesy of @WWENetwork The WWE Mixed Match Challenge Finals at #WWETLC 2018 = A night that #RTruth would never forget!Watch the FULL MATCH here: ms.spr.ly/6010pVsDqCourtesy of @WWENetwork.@RonKillings https://t.co/bRJxjrBxaO

WWE Mixed Match Challenge has been one of the more intriguing concepts WWE has presented over the past several years. The show was a tournament where every match was a mixed tag team bout. A male superstar and a female superstar united to battle other teams. The program aired on Facebook Watch and WWE Network.

In total, there were two Mixed Match Challenge tournaments. The first season featured twelve teams and the second featured ten. Unfortunately, there hasn't been another season of the program since 2018.

If the show were to return, several real-life couples could be included. A favorite to win would have to be the duo of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Neither superstar was on the main roster when the first two tournaments took place, so they never had a chance to prove their superiority. Both would likely jump at the chance to earn another accolade.

#2. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford could fight Maryse and The Miz

The Miz and Maryse

Another couple vs. couple showdown could see the extremely athletic pair of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford take on a conniving, egotistical married duo.

The Miz and Maryse have been married for quite some time. The couple have children together, and are regularly seen on USA Network's Miz & Mrs. The pair are always craving the spotlight and while Maryse isn't a full-time competitor, she does get in the ring infrequently.

The pair of Maryse and The Miz aren't new to major mixed tag team matches. Together, they've battled three other superstar couples. At WWE WrestleMania 33 they took on John Cena and Nikki Bella. At WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 they battled Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. Most recently at the 2022 Royal Rumble, they took on Edge and Beth Phoenix. There's no reason to believe they won't battle another power couple in the future.

#1. The Street Profits and Bianca could unite against Judgment Day

Judgment Day

Judgment Day has been creating chaos in WWE for the past several months. The group first saw Edge as the leader with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest as his followers. When Finn Balor joined the faction, he, Rhea, and Damian all betrayed Edge and unceremonously removed their former leader from the faction.

The trio are a threat to everybody on Monday Night RAW, but there may be a collection of individuals who could stand up to them. Bianca could team up with The Street Profits to battle the devilish faction.

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley were already set to collide before Ripley became injured. Balor and Priest have been acting as a tag team. It would make sense for The Street Profits to stand up to the outspoken team. Potential six-person tag team bouts could steal the show.

Couples in World Wrestling Entertainment often find themselves teaming up together on-screen or involved in angles together. While the two have briefly been shown together in the past, it is likely that the power couple of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will work together on-air in the future.

Speaking of Bianca Belair, click here for 4 female superstars who could potentially turn heel on the RAW Women's Champion.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far