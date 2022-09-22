Long-awaited return by massive star after cryptic hints, teams strike back - 5 potential finishes for Braun Strowman vs. Otis on WWE SmackDown

A major match is set to go down on WWE SmackDown. The powerful Braun Strowman will have his first match in World Wrestling Entertainment in almost a year and a half, along with his first bout on the blue brand in nearly two years.

Strowman's opponent will be one-half of The Alpha Academy, Otis. The former returned on the September 5th edition of Monday Night RAW and attacked four teams, including the Otis and Chad Gable. The duo was unhappy with Strowman's actions and attempted to get revenge on WWE SmackDown.

While Otis slammed the monstrous Strowman, the latter quickly rose to his feet. Because of the animosity between the three superstars, the two super heavyweights will collide on WWE SmackDown with Chad Gable in Otis' corner.

Below are five potential finishes for Braun Strowman vs. Otis on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Chad Gable may cause Otis to be disqualified

Chad Gable with Austin Theory

When Otis and Braun Strowman go one-on-one on WWE SmackDown, many fans expect Braun to run through his opponent. The Monster Among Men likely expects that to happen too.

Chad Gable and Otis winning this match seems a bit unusual. One can't imagine that the latter will be able to defeat the former Universal Champion in a straight-up singles match. Instead, the duo may take the WWE SmackDown bout with a plan.

The Alpha Academy may decide that the upcoming match isn't about a win or a loss. Instead, the duo may choose to make an impact. Chad Gable could attack Braun Strowman, possibly with a weapon, causing a disqualification. If the two stars can lay the big man out, the moral victory will mean more than the winner's purse.

#4. Otis may get an upset win with help from Chad Gable

Otis displaying his skills

Braun Strowman losing in his in-ring return is an outcome fans certainly don't expect. There's a chance, however, that he could end up being pinned on WWE SmackDown.

Fans often overlook the raw talent of The Alpha Academy. Otis is an amateur wrestler with immense strength. Chad Gable is an Olympian and Triple Crown Tag Team Champion. He's held every set of tag titles the company offers to male superstars.

More importantly, Gable is a genius. His intellect might help Otis defeat Strowman when the two stars collide on WWE SmackDown. Chad could find a way to help Otis cheat to win or devise a strategy that leads to victory.

#3. Braun Strowman may pin Otis on WWE SmackDown

Braun Strowman

The most predictable route is Braun picking up a big win. There's unlikely to be any shenanigans or some screwy finish. Instead, the big man will win cleanly.

Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion. He's also held the Intercontinental Championship and the RAW Tag Team Titles on two separate occasions. The WWE SmackDown superstar won the Greatest Royal Rumble, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and Money in the Bank.

With his size, motivation, and accolades, there's little reason to doubt the big man. He'll ultimately defeat the talented Otis and pin him in the center of the ring. The only question is whether Strowman can lift Otis and slam him to the mat.

#2. Tag teams may assault Braun as revenge for his attacks

Braun Strowman made his WWE return during the September 5th edition of RAW. His unexpected appearance came during a Fatal 4-Way tag team bout where the winning team earned a future title shot against The Usos.

The teams included Otis & Chad Gable of Alpha Academy, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods of The New Day, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits, and Angel & Humberto of Los Lotharios. Braun even took out some security for good measure.

The teams Strowman took out may seek revenge by banding together to beat him down. While the match could end in disqualification or be declared a No Contest, it would satisfy many of them. After last week’s show, Maximum Male Models may also join in.

#1. The mysterious teases may be revealed during the bout on WWE SmackDown

Something strange has been happening. WWE programming has featured minor subtle glitches. At live events, 'White Rabbit' by Jefferson Airplane is played during commercial breaks. Then, most recently, a QR code flashed twice during RAW, leaving the fanbase confused.

One major clue is 9:23. This week's SmackDown airs on September 23rd. There's reason to believe some reveal may occur on the show. Many are under the impression that these cryptic hints come from Bray Wyatt. If it is indeed Bray, his debut may coincide with Strowman vs. Otis.

There's a chance that when Braun Strowman is about to finish off Otis, Wyatt will make his presence known. He could potentially reach out to Strowman to recreate their Wyatt Family alliance. There's also a chance that The Fiend will seek revenge on the big man. If either option happens, fans won't be able to stop talking about it.

How will the bout between Braun Strowman and Otis on WWE SmackDown end? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

