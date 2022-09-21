An iconic rivalry revisited; Bray Wyatt foreshadowing? - 6 hidden clues in the White Rabbit teaser on WWE RAW

During an Austin Theory promo on Monday Night RAW last night, the WWE Universe spotted a QR code in the background. When fans scanned the QR code, it took them to a WWE.com page that contained a video of a white rabbit playing a game of Hangman, trying to answer the question, "Who killed the world?"

The White Rabbit teaser raised many questions among WWE fans. While many are still trying to interpret what it means, the teaser possibly contained a few hidden clues that could help the WWE Universe figure that out.

Here are six hidden clues in the White Rabbit teaser on WWE RAW.

#6. Demon reference

One of the first hidden clues in the teaser is in the five letters the white rabbit first selected in the Hangman game. The letters formed the word "demon."

For those who want to believe that the teaser is about the return of Bray Wyatt to WWE, it could be a reference to Wyatt's historic feud with Finn Balor. The two squared off several times.

In 2017 Balor, as The Demon, defeated Wyatt at SummerSlam. The two also squared off at SummerSlam two years later in The Fiend's in-ring debut. Wyatt, as The Fiend, walked out victorious this time.

In an interview with Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast last year, Balor disclosed that he would like to revive the rivalry with Bray Wyatt and go head-to-head with The Fiend as The Demon.

"I hope we get to go back to The Prince versus The Fiend, I hope we get to go back to The Demon versus The Fiend," he said. (H/T: TheSportsRush)

The speculated bout between The Fiend and The Demon was reportedly going to happen in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to change these plans.

Some fans also speculated that Wyatt could be referring to himself as a "demon" in reference to his history of demonic personalities.

#5. "Who killed the world?"

Bray Wyatt used to refer to himself as The Eater of Worlds

Another clue that the White Rabbit teaser could be about Bray Wyatt's return to WWE after more than a year of absence is the question, "Who killed the world?"

The former Universal Champion used to refer to himself as "The Eater of Worlds." Hence, the question could be a reference to Wyatt. The answer, "you did," also hints at the 35-year-old.

In an interview with Michael Cole during his feud with Roman Reigns in 2015, Wyatt repeated the phrase "you did" a few times when referring to how the world is.

"I didn't make the world the way it is. You did. You did. And people like you did. Because you think you're better. You think you're better and you crave things and you can never have enough. You just want more and more and more until you fill your mouth and it explodes out of your ears," he said. (4:22 - 4:47)

Wyatt still has unfinished business with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Title at the 2020 Payback premium live event after pinning Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match, which included the former champion, The Fiend.

Although The Fiend lost his title without getting pinned, he never received a re-match against Reigns.

#4. The white rabbit

The White Rabbit teaser

Over the past few hours, many have speculated that the white rabbit could be a reference to Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion played the gimmick of "the White Rabbit" during his time at Lucha Underground.

As WWE recently played Jefferson Airplane's song "White Rabbit" at a few events, some fans speculated that Kross would be shifting back to his old gimmick. The current SmackDown star responded to these rumors with a few emojis, including a rabbit, rabbit hole, question mark, and an hourglass.

While this speculation could be true, the white rabbit could also be a reference to Bray Wyatt's new persona.

Wyatt's concept artist Kyle Scarborough recently posted a photo of a creepy character with a rabbit head. He captioned the photo, "Feed your head," which is the exact phrase that appeared at the beginning of the White Rabbit teaser.

#3. Bray Wyatt's font?

As the WWE Universe watched the White Rabbit teaser from Monday Night RAW, several fans noticed that the font used in the Hangman game looked familiar. Many took to social media to point out that the font is similar to the one used by Bray Wyatt.

Some of these fans even posted photos comparing the font used in Wyatt's merchandise to the one that appeared in the teaser.

"Interesting choice of font WWE. Seems very likely it’s Bray Wyatt," a fan tweeted.

The font could be another hidden clue that the teaser is about Bray Wyatt returning to the Stamford-based company.

#2. An hourglass inside a red circle

The teaser included an hourglass inside a red circle

Another hidden clue in the White Rabbit teaser is the hourglass inside a red circle. The hourglass could be a reference to Karrion Kross. This theory would match with the other that predicted the return of Kross' old gimmick as "The White Rabbit."

However, the red circle could be a reference to Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion changed his Twitter username to just a red circle.

Last May, Wyatt used a red circle in a tweet. He placed it after the phrase, "I'm ready now."

"Everything good that's ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I've got s**t to do. It doesn't hurt anymore, it burns. I'm ready now ⭕️" Wyatt wrote.

While many could interpret the hourglass as a reference to Kross, the red circle could definitely be a reference to Wyatt. Having the hourglass inside the red circle could also mean that the two might join forces.

#1. A reference to WWE SmackDown?

Is Bray Wyatt returning to SmackDown?

Whether the White Rabbit teaser is about the return of Bray Wyatt or a character change for Karrion Kross, we will probably find out next Friday on SmackDown.

The teaser ended with a written time of 9:23. While it initially appeared in white, it turned blue when the rabbit moved from left to right. The timing is probably a reference to the next episode of SmackDown, which will air on September 23. The change in color from white to blue indicates the same.

While the rabbit had no eyes throughout the teaser, its eyes only appeared when the time code turned blue. It could be an indication that the White Rabbit is going to be awakened next Friday on SmackDown.

